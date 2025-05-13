From Passion to Purpose: How Pet Haven Is Building a Heart-First Brand for India’s Fur Babies

New Delhi [India], May 13: Pet Haven didn't start as a business—it began with love. Founded by Simol and Zimita Shah, two sisters and devoted pet parents, the brand was born from a simple yet powerful idea: pets in India deserve better. Tired of clinical, imported products, they created a space where design meets comfort, and every wagging tail is celebrated.

Today, Pet Haven is one of India's most beloved boutique pet lifestyle brands—offering quirky accessories, twinning outfits, curated hampers, and more. Every item is made with breathable, pet-safe materials and packed with heart.

From celebrity collaborations to community shelter work, Pet Haven blends compassion with creativity. They don't just style pets—they speak up for them. With future plans for pet cafés, pop-ups, and custom merch, the brand continues to grow, not through shortcuts, but through sincerity.

Because for Pet Haven, every product tells a story. And every pawprint matters.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor