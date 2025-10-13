From Serving the Nation to Empowering Humanity - The Story of Evox

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 13: In every era there are leaders who redefine what it means to serve. Kulvinder Singh, a proud Air Force Veteran, is one such visionary. After dedicating years of his life to the Indian Air Force, he retired with a mission to continue serving the nation this time, not through the skies, but through Evox, a brand built to empower people with mobility challenges across India.

Today, Evox stands as India's leading and most trusted Electric Wheelchair brand, symbolizing care, comfort, and confidence for people with disabilities and the elderly.

The Beginning of a New Mission

After years in service, Kulvinder Singh realized that true duty never ends with retirement. During his Air Force career, he often witnessed how a loss of mobility could take away a person's freedom and dignity. That thought stayed with him.

With compassion in his heart and discipline in his mind, he founded Evox, a brand dedicated to restoring movement, independence, and happiness to thousands of lives.

For him, the mission was clear: "Service should never stop with the uniform."

Evox: Where Innovation Meets Compassion

Under his leadership, Evox has become a symbol of reliability and quality. Every product reflects his military precision and care built to last, designed for comfort, and backed by unwavering support.

But what truly makes Evox stand out is its exceptional aftersales service, something Kulvinder personally ensures remains at the core of the company. "When someone trusts us with their mobility, we owe them lifelong care," he says.

Evox's superior product quality has been the driving force behind its growing popularity and recognition as a trusted mobility brand across India. Evox become the most preferred brand for families and healthcare institutions across India.

A Brand Built on Values

Kulvinder Singh's journey from the Air Force to entrepreneurship reflects one powerful truth: service is not a uniform; it's a way of life. The same integrity, discipline, and resilience that defined his military years now shape every part of Evox's operations.

"We don't just build mobility products, we bring back people's confidence to live freely,"

He shares with pride.

Every member of the Evox team carries this same spirit of purpose to serve every client with empathy, excellence, and heart.

Inspiring a Movement of Freedom

Today Evox is more than a brand. It is a movement of independence. Thousands of people across India have regained their ability to move and live with dignity thanks to Kulvinder Singh's vision.

From homes to hospitals, Evox continues to make a difference one life at a time.

Follow the Mission

To know more about this inspiring journey and the man behind it,

Visit the Instagram page of Evox , Evox website and explore the profile of founder Kulvinder Singh, the Air Force Veteran who turned service into a lifelong purpose.

Evox Serving with Integrity. Moving India Forward.

