FSIPL Organizing F&B Roadshows to Boost HORECA Business During Cricket World Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], October 23: Food Service India Pvt. Ltd. is organizing a series of roadshows across the country with the aim of educating restaurants and equipping them to grow their businesses during the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The FSIPL roadshows held so far in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Guwahati have been a phenomenal success and well attended by leading hoteliers, purchase managers, standalone restaurants, distributors and other industry professionals. Being held at all venues of the World Cup matches, the roadshow will also be held at Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Piyush Chhaochharia, Business Head, FSIPL said, "Cricket is much more than a game in India with zillions of cricket fans watching matches together with friends and family at restaurants, hotels and at homes. The cities that host these matches have an average of 10 times jump in the hospitality and ancillary business. Leveraging this opportunity, FSIPL's ongoing roadshows aim to not only create fresh business prospects but also to educate clients on effective strategies to enhance their business growth during the World Cup season. With sharing insights on innovation and effective stocking techniques for the ongoing World Cup season, the brand will be reaching out to the food and beverage fraternity across the cities hosting the matches."

Cricket World Cup in India is the best time to boost any business. FSIPL, in collaboration with various hospitality entities is actively engaged in maximizing sales during the tournament. Acting as a growth partner, FSIPL is committed to ensuring quick Turnaround Time (TAT), maintaining consistent offerings, introducing innovative recipes and generating significant cost savings for their clients. Our presentation and in-detail conversations with the customers are to support this very endeavor.

The FSIPL roadshows are marked by sessions showcasing World Cup themed region wise menus using FSIPL products. There are one-on-one sessions, live demonstration and tasting sessions that will help the guest curate their own World Cup special menus. Tips and expert advice are also provided on how hotel/restaurant/cloud kitchen owners can grow during this OND quarter. The vision is to give a lowdown on how stakeholders can make quick Work Cup theme recipes using FSIPL products. The session also showcases how FSIPL products under Chefs Art, Sunbay and Marimbula categories can be leveraged to easily make innovative quick recipes in the World Cup season.

The roadshows held so far have been a huge success with participation of over 100 people at each event. Meanwhile, FSIPL has had 30%-40% conversion of new clients in every city with innumerable post event queries. The ticket value of individual orders have gone from Rs. 5000 - Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 1,00,000 post these roadshows.

