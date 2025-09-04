FuelBuddy Expands into Zimbabwe and Zambia, Strengthening Its Footprint in Africa

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 4: FuelBuddy, a leading global mobile fuel distribution platform that provides sustainable solutions for businesses, today announced the official launch of its operations in Zimbabwe and Zambia. This strategic expansion marks another significant milestone in FuelBuddy's mission to revolutionize fuel delivery across emerging markets.

After successfully transforming fuel accessibility in India, the UAE, and Mozambique, FuelBuddy continues its global journey by entering two of Southern Africa's most dynamic economies. With Africa's energy demand in 2040 projected to surge by 30% more than it is today, compared to a 10% increase in global energy demand, FuelBuddy is strategically expanding into Zimbabwe and Zambia, poised to expand its presence in fossil fuel and emerging alternative energies in other countries in Africa. The move aims to empower businesses and communities with reliable, safe, and efficient doorstep fuel delivery solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring FuelBuddy's trusted services to Zimbabwe and Zambia, two vibrant and rapidly developing markets" said, Adnan Kidwai - CEO, International, FuelBuddy. "At FuelBuddy, we believe access to reliable energy is the backbone of economic growth. Our mission is to empower industries and communities by delivering fuel safely, transparently, and efficiently right to their doorstep. By entering these new markets, we are not just expanding our geographical footprint we are helping businesses reduce operational challenges, improve productivity, and focus on what they do best. From mining and agriculture to logistics and construction, our solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of critical sectors."

FuelBuddy offers a fully digital fuel ordering and delivery experience, ensuring quality, safety, and transparency at every step. With over 500 million litres delivered globally and a strong track record of operational excellence, FuelBuddy is set to address critical fuel and alternate energy supply challenges in these new markets.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have a growing demand for reliable fuel solutions, driven by their rapidly expanding industrial and commercial sectors. By providing convenient and dependable fuel delivery, it aims to reduce operational downtime, improve cost efficiencies and, support sustainable growth.

FuelBuddy's expansion is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We look forward to building strong local partnerships, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the long-term energy resilience in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Adnan further added, "Additionally, at FuelBuddy we will be expanding our global offering by entering into Retail as well in all geographies and are pursuing strategic opportunities in retail pumps for the same."

SK Narvar promoted FuelBuddy is a global leader in providing Doorstep Fuel Delivery services focused on providing the right quality and quantity of fuel at the touch of a button. The company has established themselves as an end-to-end service provider emphasising on managing the consumer's fueling needs through their industry-first IoT and Cloud-enabled products. FuelBuddy launched their services in the year 2017, intending to solve the challenges faced in procurement and storage of fuel like pilferage, theft, spillage, monitoring &, controlling consumption. Beginning with mobile fuel delivery, they have continued to disrupt the status quo, providing their customers the convenience of ordering their fuel from their doorstep globally. In 2021, FuelBuddy acquired Bangalore-based on-demand Fuel Delivery start-up MyPetrolPump. With over 55,000+ satisfied customers and operations in India, UAE, Mozambique, they have served over 500 million litres of fuel to clients such as Varun Beverages (Pepsi), JSPL, Coca- Cola, Amazon, DLF, Infosys, Apparel DIP, Lal's Group, 2XL Sharjah, Landmark Group, Taj, Hitachi, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Blinkit and Delhivery to name a few.

