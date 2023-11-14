Fundraising Drive for Baby of Samrah Naqvi Battling Congenital Cyanotic Heart Disease Initiated on ImpactGuru.com

India PR Distribution

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: In a heartfelt initiative, Narjis Naqvi has initiated a fundraising campaign with ImpactGuru.com to support baby of Samrah Naqvi struggling with Congenital Cyanotic Heart Disease. The infant, diagnosed with Tetralogy Of Fallot and an absent pulmonary valve, is currently undergoing treatment at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

Since birth on 7th July, the baby has faced critical respiratory challenges, necessitating a week-long hospitalization at Apollo Hospital. On 5th September, due to exacerbated breathing difficulties, the baby of Samrah Naqvi was referred to Max Hospital, Saket.

Following high-risk open-heart surgery, the infant is currently reliant on ventilator support, projected to extend for nearly a month. The family has already spent approximately INR 7 lakh on prior treatments, depleting their resources.

"The ventilator is now the beacon of hope for parents who have poured every ounce of their being into saving their child over the past two months," says Narjis Naqvi, the driving force behind the campaign.

The campaign aims to raise INR 20 lakh to cover ongoing medical expenses, ventilator support, and specialized care crucial for the baby's recovery. Each contribution, regardless of the amount, is a lifeline that holds the promise of hope and relief for a family grappling with adversity.

The outpouring of generosity thus far has been instrumental. The baby remains in urgent need of continued support, underscoring the importance of sustained contributions and the power of collective goodwill.

For further updates and contributions, please visit

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/save-baby-of-samrah-naqvi

