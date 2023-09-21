Fusion To Hire 2000+ Talents in India in 3rd Quarter Of 2023

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21: After successful completion of first half of 2023, Fusion, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions, powers ahead with expansion plan with major hiring in India to support its strong growth trajectory.

Recently, the company has won large clients in the Healthcare, High Tech Growth & internet companies. Due to these wins the company is expecting 2000 plus strong workforce to be hired in next couple of months. This growth is expected to move in various customer experience domains like customer support, verification, dealer support management, and customer acquisitions.

With 30+ years of experience in driving CXM success in various industry verticals including - Healthcare, BFSI, Hi-Tech, Retail, and Utility, Fusion has grown exponentially in the past few years. Its multilingual and omnichannel capability, 14-country presence, innovation and technology, huge talent pool, adaptability, and scalability help Fusion succeed.

Amitabh Vartak, Executive Vice President, Head of Healthcare SBU, and managing APAC operations, says, “In these times of upheaval and transformation, we are focused on harnessing the power of human connect and technology to drive progress for our clients. We are assembling a strong and dynamic team that can help us enable a future of excellence in customer satisfaction and business growth. Joining Fusion brings people a chance to be part of a learning organization that places a premium on collective endeavour and drives growth and success for itself and its clients."

Fusion is considered one of the fastest-growing CXM solution providers. Last year, Fusion has won the "Asia's Best Employer Brand Award 2022" at the 17th Employer Branding Awards 2022 by the World HRD Congress.

About Fusion

We offer omnichannel customer engagement solutions in 40+ global and regional languages to more than 250 clients worldwide. With a global workforce that includes 14,000+ professionals from diversified educational & ethnic backgrounds, we have been augmenting, strengthening, and accelerating client success continually through customer service excellence. Our operations are powered by cutting-edge AI & ML-enabled digital solutions to maximize efficiency, performance, and overall workspace experience. It has empowered us to infuse our customizable services with technological innovation to ensure meaningful customer engagements and superior CX deliveries. For more information, visit https://www.fusionbposervices.com/

