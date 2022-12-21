Future for All: The ShareOn Way of Giving, an Event by ShareOn

ShareOn is a fundraising platform built under a European Union and Welthungerhilfe project was created as a consortium of reputed and credible civil society organisations across the country.

ShareOn supported by ETI services held an event on 19th December 2022 at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

The core theme of the event was- the importance of bringing communities together for effective change and how change-makers and influencers can contribute to this journey. The panels focused on 'The Power of Giving' which aims to find a path to create sustainable and valuable on ground impacts by supporting CSOs in capacity building, community mobilisation and self-sufficiency.

The key speakers at the webinar included Dr Dalbir Singh, Chairman, One Globe Forum, Advisor, Board, Girl Rising India, and Senior Advisor, Forum of Federations Canada; Vasuki Punj, Lawyer and Entrepreneur; Sai Krishna Nanduri, CEO, National Skills Foundation; Nivedita Varshneya, Country Director, Wetlhungerhilfe India; Maanik Mahna, Social and Political Activist; Mahima Vashisht, Climate change Expert, UNICEF; Dr Sukriti Chauhan, CEO, ETI Services; Rahul Jain, Project Coordinator, Welthungerhilfe India; Divya Vasudeva, Radio Jockey, Radio City 91.1; Maulik Sisodia, Executive Director, Tarun Bharat Sangh; Dr Simi Mehta, CEO, Impact and Policy Research Institution; Richa Shankar, Co-Founder, TnS Consulting; Neelmani Gupta, Communication Coordinator, Shramik Bharti and Sandeep Mishra, Founder, Catalytic Corps.

Dr Dalbir Singh, Chairman, One Globe Forum, in his keynote addresses that the world today is torn by conflict, violence and unrest. It is virtually on a Razor's Edge. The civil society, the communities and the Government structure must build synergy to promote harmony and sustainable peace to expand humanitarian cooperation with a view to build an inclusive and an equitable world where no one is counted as the marginalized and deprived and the spirit that ShareOn reflects and manifests in collaborative endeavour of communities to build the lives of the under-privileged and the vulnerable population.

"Before we get into the power of giving we must understand why one must give at all, It is a holistic bond that ties together the giver as well as the recipient. For the recipient, it's a gesture of kindness that has added value to their lives - financially or socially but for the giver, it becomes an act of self-value and adds to self-worth. We must all practice giving and integrate it into our routine lives so that change-making becomes a habit," added Vasuki Punj, Lawyer and Entrepreneur.

Sai Krishna Nanduri, CEO, National Skills Foundation mentioned "Money alone can't bring about change. Sure, it is essential to facilitate change, but first change must come from within. This is why crowdfunding is an important tool of giving. If we have to talk about change then platforms like ShareOn become essential as they generate responsibility and a willingness to keep giving."

Nivedita Varshneya, Country Director, Wetlhungerhilfe India highlighted, "Most young people aren't aware of ground realities- how their food is grown, who grows it and how it reaches them. ShareOn is a platform for young people to connect with these ground realities. It focuses on long-term sustainability to foster change not just through small acts of giving."

Mahima Vashisht, Climate Change Expert, UNICEF, spoke about building social behaviour change campaigns saying, "Availability, accessibility and affordability are the three pillars of designing successful and inclusive campaigns for change. We must implement a two way communication system that works through effective listening and not taking actions based on just assumption. It is important to listen to the people that you are building campaigns for. Campaigns must be tailored exactly to people's need."

