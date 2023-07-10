G20: Third Culture Working Group meeting begins in Karnataka's Hampi

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting commenced on Monday in Hampi, Karnataka. The meeting under India's G20 presidency will conclude on July 12.

The Culture Working Group is working with delegates of the G20 member countries, guest nations and international organisations through an inclusive process of in-depth discussions.

It brought together representatives from 20 member countries, eight guest countries, and several other organizations. The previous two meetings were held in Khajuraho and Bhubaneshwar.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addressed the inaugural session on Monday.

"We have progressed from identifying and deliberating the four priorities to seeking consensus on the action-oriented recommendations that would be a significant step in placing culture at the heart of policymaking," Joshi said.

The four priority areas are the Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

"We strive to build consensus on the ministerial declaration containing the four priority areas which are cornerstones in our vision of an inclusive and sustainable future," the minister added.

Highlighting the invaluable contributions of the G20 member countries he said "Your insights, comments, and feedback on the preliminary draft of the Ministers Declaration have been instrumental in shaping our shared vision."

"Let our work today pave the way for a future where culture is not just a part of our identity, but a driving force for sustainable development, social inclusion, and global harmony," he added.

During the event in Hampi, a range of cultural experiences has been carefully selected and arranged for the delegates to witness throughout their visit. They include a visit to heritage sites like the Vijaya Vittala Temple, the Royal Enclosure, and the Yeduru Basavanna complex of the Hampi Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor