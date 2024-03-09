GAIL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg

New Delhi, March 9 GAIL (India) Limited, and its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Gas Limited on Saturday announced a reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kg across several key locations in India where it operates retail outlets.

The move comes close on the heels of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reducing the selling price of gas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) by Rs 2.50 per kg with effect from Thursday.

This reduction underscores GAIL's commitment to offering environmentally friendly fuel solutions at competitive prices, in line with the nation's efforts to combat pollution and reduce carbon emissions.

“The decision to lower CNG prices comes at a crucial time when the automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the production and adoption of CNG vehicles by leading manufacturers such as Suzuki Motors Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra,” GAIL said in a statement.

With this price reduction, GAIL aims to facilitate the transition towards cleaner and greener transportation options, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, the statement added.

