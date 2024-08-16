Gaming industry welcomes PM Modi's I-Day push for sector

New Delhi, Aug 16 The online gaming industry on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for the sector, and noted that it will boost young minds to make a career in the field.

In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort on Thursday, PM Modi termed gaming as a huge market in the country. He said India has gaming talent that can create world-class products in the growing sector, thus creating new jobs.

“Game development is on the rise in India which has about 500 million gamers. PM Modi’s Independence Day push for the industry has come at the right time. It is a big motivation for young people who want to build their career in gaming,” Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India, told IANS

The global gaming ecosystem is a $200 billion industry and India currently represents 17-20 per cent of the world’s gamers.

PM Modi had recently interacted with young gamers, highlighting the growing ecosystem for gaming in the country. Much like other sports, the government is recognising gaming also as a special talent.

“PM Modi has provided a major boost to the Indian gaming industry by inviting developers and AI experts to lead gaming products, encouraging us to become an economy of not just consumers but also producers,” Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, told IANS.

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister for consistently championing the online gaming sector and for once again emphasising the importance and potential of the online gaming industry in India,” added Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation.

Landers said that “online gaming will be one of the cornerstones of the $1 trillion digital economy”.

According to a recent report released by the Foundation for Economic Growth and Welfare (EGROW Foundation) the online gaming industry in India is growing to become one of the key employment-generating industries in the next few years.

The sector’s contribution to the audio-video, gaming, and comics industry is projected to rise from 41 per cent in 2019 to a staggering 68 per cent by 2026.

“Tapping into the rapidly growing online gaming sector, India can drive significant economic growth, attract foreign investment, and solidify its position as a major player in the global tech industry,” Landers said.

