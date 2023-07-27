Gartex Texprocess India set to showcase advanced technologies in garment and textile machinery

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Gartex Texprocess India, the comprehensive tradeshow on garment and textile machinery, is ready to captivate industry professionals, exhibitors and buyers at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 3 – 5 August 2023. The exhibition serves as the definitive gateway to India's textile and garment industry, offering a one-stop platform for selling and sourcing a wide range of products, services and technologies related to the complete production value chain.

The exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies that facilitate efficient manufacturing, value added machinery, including software solutions that optimize supply chain management and streamline production processes. Furthermore, the event will feature advancements in garment manufacturing, embroidery, fabrics, digital textile printing, Knitting, washing & processing industries and much more, offering endless creative possibilities and customization options.

Efforts of the Indian government have consistently been to position India as the world’s leading textile manufacturing hub. The trust and support from the government have always resulted in boosting the confidence of the exhibitors and visitors in the platform. Looking forward to the show and its inauguration, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India, shared: “I think this platform will help in making India a leading textile manufacturing destination and forging global partnerships for boosting the textile manufacturing across all the states in India. This exhibition will encourage textile and clothing industry stakeholders to actively participate in the inclusive growth of the sector across India. On the occasion of the upcoming exhibition, I extend my warm welcome to the exhibitors, participants and visitors from India and outside.”

The integration of automation and software players underscores the industry's commitment to embracing advanced technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency and creativity in garment manufacturing processes. This year, the industry can expect to explore cutting-edge offerings from renowned brands such as Jaysynth, Mimaki, Epson, Morgan Technica, Groz Beckert, DuPont, Schmetz India, Juki, Brother, Kansai, Siruba, Durkopp Adler and many more.

Expressing his thoughts before the show, Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: “I welcome the Indian and International fraternity and professionals from the garments and textiles segment to the upcoming edition of Gartex Texprocess India. We are glad to bring an advanced version of the show with participation from companies in the domain of software and automated machinery alongside the manufacturing value chain players. With a history of successful editions of the event, I am optimistic for the great business and knowledge convergence about to happen at the upcoming show.”

Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Gartex Texprocess India represents the rapidly emerging Indian garment and textile markets, an ideal place to reach out to domestic as well as international customers through a single platform and grow the businesses multi-fold. The upcoming edition will give rise to new business opportunities and potential leads and help grow brand awareness through visibility. With some of the best brands on board and the scale of innovations they will be exhibiting, especially from the automation and software brands – it strongly indicates that the show will allow the visitors to access and experience the latest technological innovations with advanced systems.”

Committed to fostering a dynamic and inclusive platform, Gartex Texprocess India is excited to highlight that the show has witnessed increased participation from international players, including Sri Lanka, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Japan and Germany, reflecting the global significance and reach of the event. These international participants have either joined directly or through their Indian counterparts.

Additionally, esteemed associations such as the Surat Embroidery Association and Surat Digital Textile Printing Association will come together to form a dedicated Surat Pavilion, showcasing renowned brands representing the digital textile printing, textile weaving, processing and manufacturing sectors, highlighting the strength and expertise of Surat's garment manufacturing industry.

India’s prestigious industry body - the Ministry of Textiles and associations like the Denim Manufacturers Association and Surat Embroidery Association cultivates an ideal opportunity for all the exhibitors to establish connects. The show also incorporates dynamic platforms like Denim Show and has created featured zones for Screen Print India and Fabrics & Trims Zone.

When visiting Gartex Texprocess India, potential visitors should not miss the three-day power-packed conference on garment manufacturing, sustainability, denim trends and fashion.

With eight successful editions under its belt, Gartex Texprocess India continues to be the premier platform for industry professionals, exhibitors and visitors to discover and explore the advancements in the industry. Don't miss out on this comprehensive trade show that brings together the best of garment and textile machinery.

