GD Goenka University celebrates a decade of global excellence

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28: GD Goenka University proudly marks a decade of transformative education, with a keen focus on enabling the youth with knowledge, skill and entrepreneurial spirit for nation-building, aligning seamlessly with the vision set forth by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The 9th Convocation Ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India, aptly signifies the institution's commitment to nurturing a generation ready to shape the future of the nation and contribute to global progress.

Key Highlights of the Last Decade:

1. Empowering Youth for Nation Building: GD Goenka University has been a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge education, empowering the youth to become catalysts for positive change in the nation and the world.

2. Innovative Learning Environment: The university campus set in a serene environment in the backdrop of Aravalli Hills along with its world-class infrastructure in Gurugram, provides an inspiring environment for learning, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, nurturing creativity and innovation among the youth.

3. Holistic Development Through Sports: Recognising the importance of holistic development, the university has successfully cultivated champions both on and off the field, contributing to the overall well-rounded growth of the youth.

4. Advancing Knowledge Through Research: Dedicated to nation-building through knowledge, the university's faculty and students have made significant contributions through ground-breaking research, patents, and published works.

5. Global Collaborations for a Global Perspective: GD Goenka University has established a wide range of collaborations with leading global institutions, enabling the fostering of an international perspective among the youth for effective international expansion.

6. Fostering Diverse Education: With a vision to nurture diversity and a multidisciplinary learning environment, the university besides setting up a host of multidisciplinary centres also partners and hosts the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu and Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID), Delhi - NCR centres in the campus. Thus providing broader landscape of educational opportunities to students in domains including world-class culinary arts, hospitality education, and cutting-edge design programmes in India.

7. A Decade of Inspirational Events: The university provides a wide range of Curricular , Co-Curricular and Extra-Curricular opportunities in terms of national/international conferences, workshops, seminars, hackathons , sports events to diverse cultural festivals. Thus creating an enriching and wholesome academic experience and contributing to the holistic development of the students.

8. Entrepreneurial Spirit for Economic Growth: The university takes pride in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, contributing to economic growth and progress.

9. Merit-Based Scholarships for Excellence: Recognising and supporting academic brilliance, GD Goenka University awards a large number of merit and merit-cum means scholarships. Further recognising the need for supporting underprivileged students, the university equally provides scholarships for other deserving students including girls from foster homes and orphanages. Thus facilitating a culture of excellence and inclusivity for national development.

10. Skill Building for Career Success: The university in line with NEP-2020 has integrated skill-building as an integral part of the education pedagogy along with experiential learning to ensure that its graduates are not just educated, but well-prepared for successful careers in the ever-evolving global landscape.

Anurag Singh Thakur stated, "Congratulations to GD Goenka University, students, teachers, and parents on the splendid success of the 9th Convocation Ceremony. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New National Education Policy brought after almost 4 decades emphasizes innovation through education, aligning with the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment for Bhartiya youth.

PM Modi's impactful initiatives like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' showcase his dedication to alleviating the exam-related stress, ensuring our youth is well-prepared for a prosperous future. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm the government's pledge to empower the youth, steering Bharat towards development, with a goal to achieve a #ViksitBharat by 2047.

May this Convocation mark not just an academic achievement but a stepping stone towards a brighter and knowledge-driven future for all the graduates. Best wishes for the journey ahead."

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group quoted, "As GD Goenka University reflects on a decade of achievements, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in education, innovation, and global impact, aligning with the principles of NEP 2020 and contributing to the nation's growth through a skilled and empowered youth."

Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multidisciplinary institution of higher education. Operating with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.

Committed to academic rigour, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens. A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 10 schools and hosts a diverse body of 5000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC, BCI and ICAR, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognised by QS I-GAUGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning.

The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

For more information, contact:

Kaizzen PR Services

Shristi Gupta

Account Executive

Shristi.gupta@kaizzencomm.com

Ali Zain Zaidi

Account Executive

ali.zain@kaizzencomm.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor