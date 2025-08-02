Geomedi Medical University Stands Out For Its High-Quality Education, Excellent FMGE Passing Rate, And Advanced Training Facilities Available On Campus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Georgia has emerged as a top destination for MBBS studies, primarily because of the excellent academic infrastructure and globally accepted degrees offered by the European nation.

The affordable education, international exposure, practical training, and hands-on experience for MBBS students are making Georgia a sought-after destination for MBBS education.

The majority of the universities in the country that offer the MBBS degree have been recognized by major institutions like the World Health Organisation, National Medical Commission, FAIMER, WFME, and ECFMG.

Taking up a license exam, such as FMGE, and passing it is mandatory for all Indian students aspiring to study MBBS in Georgia.

Amongst all the top universities in Georgia, making the choice of the best one will be difficult, but when the intention is to secure the best spot, Geomedi Medical University in Tbilisi stands out for its high-quality education and infrastructure, making it one of the most preferred choices amongst students.

Geomedi was established in 1998 and has built a strong reputation in the medicine and healthcare field, offering a wide range of medical programs, including general medicine, dentistry, and physical medicine, so students can enroll in a course of their choice and dive into an enhanced learning experience.

What makes Geomedi a preferred choice among Indian students is its impressive FMGE passing percentage, which reflects the university's academic strength and the readiness of its graduates to clear licensing exams not just in India but abroad as well.

Student studying at Geomedi has a lot more to benefit from their modern laboratories, simulation clinics, AI training, and on-campus healthcare centres, and all these add up to the confidence of students and prepare them well for their internships in the future.

Through its facilities like the Geomedi Rehabilitation Clinic and the Simulation Medicine Clinic, they help students develop practical medical skills with simulation-based training in a real-world setting so they can practice procedures safely before working with actual patients.

They also have strong ties with several hospitals and medical centres in Tbilisi that give final year students the chance to gain real experience while working directly with patients at their bedside.

The university promotes international learning through exchange programs and research collaborations to ensure students stay updated with the latest developments in global healthcare practices and a degree that is recognised globally.

They are accredited to several respected international organisations, including the FAIMER, National Medical Commission, ECFMG, World Health Organization, MCC, UNESCO, and the Georgian Ministry of Education, to ensure their degree is accepted worldwide.

The university works with the Scientific Research Institute of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, helping students carry out their research projects effectively and guiding them every step of the way to ensure they complete them within the deadline.

Securing admission to Geomedi University can be a daunting task for overseas students, but Eklavya Overseas can help you with the same. From the very first consultation to settling down in Georgia, they offer end-to-end support and ensure everything is handled properly and on time. With their strong ties with Geomedi Medical University, the students only have to worry about passing their exams, and the rest is taken care of by Eklavya Overseas.

