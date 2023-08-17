GIBS Business School and Partners Successfully Host the International Conference on Innovation and Digital Transformation (ICIDT) 2023

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: A groundbreaking and invigorating academic conference brought together a wide range of thinkers, industry leaders, and academicians. The GIBS Business School, recognized as one of the top business school in Bangalore, in association with their esteemed academic partners, proudly organized the International Conference on Innovation and Digital Transformation (ICIDT) 2023 at their Bengaluru Campus on the 11th and 12th of August.

The event saw a significant collaboration with notable institutions and organizations, including the Tradepreneur Global Research Organization from Southampton, UK, the KC Group of Institutions in Nawanshahar (PB) & Pandoga (HP).

"The primary vision behind this conference was to create a nexus between the academic and professional world, a platform where shared experiences, knowledge, and insights could herald the future of digital transformation," expressed Ritesh Goyal, the Founder and Managing Director of GIBS, during his welcome address.

Notably, this year's ICIDT attracted a rich tapestry of thought leaders and specialists from various global regions like India, Turkey, Germany, and Dubai. Such an eclectic group ensured a vibrant exchange, paving the way for groundbreaking insights into digital transformation's multidimensional aspects.

The range of subjects discussed during the conference was indeed expansive. ICIDT 2023 welcomed research papers encompassing a plethora of domains, from Marketing, Human Resources Management, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Finance & Accounting, IT, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, to nuanced areas like Education & Economy, Healthcare and Hospitality and the overarching theme of the Digital Economy. Such diversity in topics guaranteed that the participants left with a 360-degree perspective on the digital revolution sweeping across businesses, societies and global economies.

The two-day event was meticulously structured. Following Goyal's welcome, a conceptual note was presented, setting the tone by highlighting the themes and objectives of digital transformation. This led to a series of keynote addresses, each providing a unique perspective on the subject.

One of the conference's highlights was the plenary session featuring four industry titans. "This session was conceived as a bridge, aiming at the convergence of ideas between the academic and industry realms," added Ritesh Goyal.

Parallel to these discussions were track paper presentations, allowing for in-depth exploration of specific subjects. Out of the submitted 70 papers, 46 were showcased on campus, while 24 were presented online. The impressive lineup of presenters, which included 47 Academicians, 28 Research Scholars, 10 Industry Professionals and 10 Students, attests to the event's inclusive nature.

A special mention goes to two remarkable sessions helmed by Dr Justin Paul, the Chief Editor of the International Journal of Consumer Studies. His segments illuminated the conference's core theme and provided invaluable insights into achieving quality publishing in this digital age.

As the conference wrapped up with its valedictory ceremony, attendees were left with a chance to reflect on their learnings and the myriad connections made during the event. The overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for such a comprehensive deep-dive into the digital transformation landscape.

In essence, ICIDT 2023 was not just a conference but a crucible for forging the future, allowing participants to stay abreast of the digital age's ever-evolving dynamics. As we stand at the threshold of a digital revolution, such events underscore the importance of collective knowledge, ensuring that we navigate the complex digital terrain with confidence and clarity.

GIBS Business School: Pioneers in Business Education & Innovation

GIBS Business School stands tall as a beacon of excellence in the domain of business education. Recognized as a top institution in Bangalore, GIBS is deeply committed to nurturing a learning environment that prioritizes quality, innovation and rigorous research. Their curriculum and teaching methodologies are a testament to their dedication, seamlessly integrating contemporary business practices with foundational theories.

As the global business landscape undergoes rapid and continuous transformation, GIBS ensures that its students and partners are equipped not just to navigate, but to lead this dynamic environment. By positioning themselves at the cutting edge of business thought and practice, the institution endeavors to cultivate professionals who are agile, forward-thinking, and equipped with a global perspective.

What sets GIBS apart is their unwavering commitment to innovation. By fostering a culture that encourages novel thinking and fresh perspectives, the institution ensures that its students are adept at devising innovative solutions to complex business challenges. Their focus on research further augments this, enabling students to delve deep into emerging business trends and practices.

In essence, GIBS Business School is more than just an educational institution; it's a crucible where future business leaders are molded, ready to make their mark in a dynamic global ecosystem.

