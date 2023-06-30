GIBS Business School Empowers Students with Inspiring Journey of Education and Entrepreneurship through GIBS IRE Talks

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: GIBS Business School, renowned for its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, recently concluded its highly acclaimed webinar series, GIBS IRE Talks: An Inspiring Journey of Education and Entrepreneurship. Over the course of three months, this remarkable initiative brought together esteemed guests from various domains, including Shark Tank India, Josh Talk, TEDx, and accomplished corporate leaders, who shared their invaluable insights and experiences with an eager audience.

The GIBS IRE Talks served as a catalyst for personal and professional growth, igniting the passion for innovation and entrepreneurship among the students. The engaging sessions empowered attendees with entrepreneurial skills and a fresh perspective on the realms of research, education, and entrepreneurship. Through the success stories and challenges shared by the speakers, the students found themselves inspired, motivated, and well-equipped to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys.

The series featured an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Gaurav Sharma and Gaurav Kundra, the founders of Credmate Fintech Inc. & Credmate Fintech (P) Ltd., who gained recognition as Shark Tank India Finalists. Girish Nagpal, the CEO and Founder of Metroride India, also graced the event, having earned fame on Shark Tank. Other notable speakers included Pratik Gadia, the Founder and CEO of Yarn Bazaar, Arjun Dharamshi, the Founder and CEO of Dobiee, and Diksha Dogra, the Founder of ReimagebyDiksha Academy and a Josh Talks Speaker.

The event further featured prominent personalities like Shivam Ahuja, Founder & CEO of SkillCircle and a TEDx and Josh Talks Speaker, and Vibhor Varshney, the Founder of Vighnahara Investment Solutions and a Josh Talks Speaker. Himanshu Agrawal, Founder of Internet Coaching Empire and Co-Founder of Mailjar, Rohit Sharma, Co-Founder of Bizgurukul and a TEDx and Josh Talks Speaker, and Siddharth R Pattanashetti, CBO at Jangras Corporation Ltd. and a Josh Talks Speaker, also shared their wisdom with the attendees. Moreover, the event included Yash Tiwari, a TEDx and Josh Talks Speaker and Global Youth Mentor, Prathamesh Sinha, a Motivational Speaker and featured personality on Shark Tank India, and Aswini Bajaj, the CEO of Leveraged Growth and a Finance Trainer & Corporate Coach.

The event showcased the talents of Master Avi Sharma, an Author, Motivational Speaker, and Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar Awardee, and Vibha Rani, an Author, Poet, Actor, Folk Singer (Maithili & Hindi), and Motivational Speaker, both of whom have previously graced the Josh Talks stage.

GIBS Business School extends its deepest gratitude to all the speakers who generously shared their time and wisdom, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The stories of success, resilience, and perseverance shared during the talks have created a lasting impact on the GIBS community, fostering a culture of overcoming obstacles and striving for excellence.

This transformative journey, initiated by the GIBS IRE Talks has provided a platform for personal and professional growth. As GIBS Business School continues its commitment to education, inspiration and entrepreneurship, the institution eagerly anticipates the future endeavors and endeavors to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of its students.

GIBS Business School is a renowned educational institution committed to nurturing leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. With a strong focus on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, GIBS Business School provides a transformative learning experience through industry-focused programs and experiential learning opportunities.

GIBS Business School Emerges as a Leading Institution for Management Education in Bangalore

GIBS Business School, one of the premier institutions for management education, has established itself as a frontrunner in providing top-notch PGDM and BBA programs in the vibrant city of Bangalore. With its commitment to excellence and a holistic approach to education, GIBS has garnered accolades for its exemplary offerings and emerged as a top choice for aspiring management professionals.

Aspiring BBA students looking for a rewarding educational experience need not look further, as GIBS Business School offers a comprehensive BBA program in Bangalore. The program focuses on nurturing young minds, providing them with a strong foundation in business principles and practical skills. Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure, GIBS equips BBA students to become competent professionals in their chosen fields.

GIBS Business School stands out among the top MBA/PGDM colleges in Bangalore, consistently delivering excellence in management education. The institution's commitment to innovation and industry relevance ensures that students receive a holistic education that prepares them for leadership roles in the corporate world. With a distinguished faculty comprising industry experts and thought leaders, GIBS ensures that its students gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices.

As the demand for quality management education grows, GIBS Business School continues to attract aspiring professionals seeking PGDM admission in Bangalore. The institution offers a rigorous and immersive PGDM program, equipping students with advanced management skills and a global perspective. GIBS' industry connections, internships, and guest lectures by corporate leaders further enhance the learning experience, making it a sought-after choice for management aspirants.

In addition to its academic prowess, GIBS Business School has earned a reputation as one of the best business schools in Bangalore. GIBS instills in its students the values of leadership, innovation and ethical business practices, grooming them to become responsible leaders of tomorrow. Recognized as one of the top PGDM colleges in Bangalore, GIBS Business School offers a comprehensive curriculum that equips students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the dynamic business landscape.

For those interested in pursuing a PGDM or BBA program in Bangalore, GIBS Business School offers an unparalleled educational experience. With its exceptional faculty, industry-relevant curriculum, and focus on holistic development, GIBS stands tall among the top management institutions in the city.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor