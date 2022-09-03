GIBS PGDM Application Notification: Applications Start from 5th September 2022

Bengaluru, September 3: One of the best business schools in Bangalore, the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), has put out a notice about admissions for the year 2023. GIBS is starting the enrollment process for its next PGDM batch on 5th September 2022. It is a great opportunity for aspirants to get a top management degree from a top B-school. In the admissions notice, all of the information about enrolling has been clearly explained, so students can get ready for admission.

GIBS: A B-school with a difference

Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) is one such B-school that exemplifies what a business school should be. By exposing its students to the real business world, GIBS has always felt that its principal mission is to cultivate the next generation of business leaders. The unique pedagogical method of GIBS has received high appreciation. The Finishing School and IRE Labs are examples of innovative programmes. GIBS Finishing School is a separate programme for PGDM students that offers assistance with internships and job placement. In contrast, the Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) lab is an all-encompassing action-learning institution. IRE encourages and trains PGDM students in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship through a wide range of events, workshops, and expert sessions.

The basic requirements for PGDM admission at GIBS

A bachelor’s degree (10+2+3 or 4) is required from an AICTE/UGC/AIU-recognized university or institution with a minimum of 50 percent in any field. Candidates may apply using CAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, MAT, ATMA, state CET examinations, and NMAT by GMAC, if applicable, and in accordance with AICTE regulations. Those who have already taken their final exams or are in their final year are welcome to submit an application.

Weightage of different parameters

The weightage is also indicated in the notification. The weight of the Common Admission Test is 20%, while the weight of academic accomplishment in tenth grade, twelfth grade, undergraduate degree, or graduate degree is 20%. Statement of Purpose, Group Discussions, and Personal Interviews account for 40% of the total weighted average. Participation in sports, extracurricular activities, academic diversity, and gender diversity all count for 10%, while work experience counts for 10%.

A Summary of last year’s admissions

Every year, GIBS publishes a summary of admissions that provides details about the admissions process. In the previous year’s class, 44% of students were female, while 56% were male. Last year’s batch attracted the PAN India crowd. There were 26% experienced with an average of two years or more. The majority of students were CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, and GMAT entrants. The class was inaugurated on July 24, 2022. Scholarships were awarded to eligible applicants depending on their scores on the entrance examination.

GIBS’ growing stature

The TOI Survey 2022 ranks GIBS as the fifth best emerging business school in India. Career 360 ranked GIBS as the top business school in India with an A+ grade. Numerous industry and recognized organizations’ awards and commendations were bestowed upon GIBS. GIBS has been acknowledged by Forbes India 2021 as one of the New Age B-Schools. In 2016, Higher Education Review named GIBS Business School as the third-best B-school in India, the fourth-best in infrastructure, and the eighth-best in industry exposure, with a world-class, 4.5-acre residential campus.

GIBS also has academic ties with well-known schools around the world, like Nottingham University in the UK, Stevenson University in the US, Lincoln College in the US, Lincoln University in Malaysia, and Putra Business School in Malaysia.

GIBS is well known for having the highest placement rate in the industry. GIBS is also renowned for offering its students exceptional internship opportunities. The foreign trips of the Global Immersion Program prepare students for a brighter future. A good business school may affect the growth and direction of an aspirant’s life. Getting into the right business school and getting the right advice can help you get ahead.

Plan of Action

It’s time to get into action mode. The application form for PGDM admission is going to be live on the GIBS website from September 5th. The best part is that there are early bird discounts available for the applicants. This discount is available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and is available for a limited time only. Can’t get a better chance to get a PGDM from a top B-school in Bangalore. Students can apply for PGDM admission at GIBS by visiting www.gibs.edu.in.

