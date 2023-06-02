gintaa Food delivery platform is the latest vertical from the house of one of the fastest growing start-ups in the e-commerce space

New Delhi (India), June 2: In a span of 9 months, gintaa has grown to be the fastest and most trusted e-commerce platform with a wide range of products. It is attracting Buyers and Sellers with its unique proposition of Negotiate & Buy. The same gintaa platform now brings gintaa Food.

gintaa is resurgent India’s latest brand, which is breaking new ground, new challenges and redefining the business of e-commerce platforms with the most organic growth that this segment has seen since its inception in India. gintaa is the new “uber cool” factor in urban India with its message: “Just gintaa, Dur karo Chintaa”.

gintaa Food platform would be providing food ordering and delivery solutions from the best neighbourhood restaurants to the ever-demanding and price-sensitive Urban foodie population.

gintaa Food guarantees the “Lowest Price on the Internet” on any food order done online. Find an online order that is cheaper, and gintaa will refund you the difference. This will help the customer to save money. It aims to make ordering online rewarding, and several attractive features are being built-in to make it an exciting experience.

The platform is also introducing a revolution in the food delivery space by charging very low commission fees from restaurants, unlike the other players in the market. This means the restaurants get to keep more of their profits and pass on a part of it as a discount to the customer. Restaurants here can get 95% of the Food bill value paid by Customers, compared to 65% of the Food Bill value from other Apps. The platform also offers superfast credit payouts within 72 hrs. The restaurants are allowed to do their own delivery, thus allowing them to optimize costs and provide a much faster food delivery time since they need not wait for the app-based delivery person.

gintaa saw phenomenal growth completely organically, with user registrations hitting the figure of 1 lac plus and total listings greater than 50K in 200+ categories. The phenomenal growth story of India’s newest e-commerce bazaar, gintaa, has been primarily due to its diversity of products, extremely attractive prices, ease of use and the ability for the buyer and seller to negotiate and buy.

For the Sellers, the Platform provides an opportunity to list both New and Used products and communicate directly with the Buyers. Sellers with export surplus or inventories cancelled can enlist their products and get access to a national market instantly. All the services on the Platform are at Zero commission to the Seller and Buyer.

gintaa has been funded by Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd and is available on Android Play Store, Apple Store and on www.gintaa.com

