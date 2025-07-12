Global Icon Award, 2025: Recognizing the Exceptional Leaders and their Business Endeavors

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 12: We are excited to announce the prestigious Global Icon Award - 2025, the recognition aims to honour and reward business leaders and organisations across all industries who have made a profound impact. This esteemed award acknowledges the remarkable leaders, trailblazers and change makers who shape the future of their specific domains and create a legacy to follow for others. This honour is a testament to the significant contributions, unwavering dedication and passion of these visionaries and companies.

Join us in celebrating the excellence of business and visionary leaders who inspire growth, foster innovation and contribute to a thriving global economy. The Global Icon Award - 2025 is more than just a recognition or honour, it highlights the extraordinary efforts and achievements that shape the future of the corporate world.

Brewd Media

Dharmesh Suryavanshi (CEO & Co-Founder)

Impact Recognition: Emerging Leader In Digital Brand Strategies - 2024

BrewdMedia was founded with the goal to help ambitious brands grow and connect in the digital era. The company focuses on turning ideas into actionable strategies that drive real business results. With a strong sense of direction, creative leadership and proven track record of delivering 4x results, BrewdMedia has quickly become a trusted partner for F&B and Hospitality brands aiming to standout online and stay ahead of trends in an ever-evolving marketing space.

Wayvida

Gireesh Neyyar (Founder & CEO )

Impact Recognition: India's Most Promising Entrepreneurial Education Platform 2024-25

WAYVIDA is an AI-Powered Online Teaching and Learning platform that brings B2B and B2C marketers together. Wayvida is redefining the Future of Education with its Smart AI Agents. Powered by advanced AI, Wayvida brings together everything educators need - Automated Course & Test Creation, Seamless Live Classes, Recorded Sessions, Assessments, Community Engagement, Sales and Marketing Tools, and more. Wayvida's AI agents are crafted to deliver truly personalized Teaching and Learning experiences combining AI and User-Friendly Design, helping educators save time and effort, while maximizing impact.

Aegte Lifescience

Rupali Sharma - Founder & CEO

Award Category: The Best Makeup & Skincare Products Provider of the Year 2024

The creative vision of Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte offers a range of Makeup and Skincare essentials. The company strives to lay the foundation to understand the potential of natural ingredients when combined with beauty products.

Wealth With Prateek

PRATEEK JAISWAL - CEO

Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed Financial Advisory Firm To Follow 2025

A trusted financial advisory platform, WealthWithPrateek is a unique wealth management platform that empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom. It is renowned for providing expert guidance on investments and financial planning, along with wealth creation strategies. It aims to educate and support people in making informed decisions.

Centre for Hearing®

C/O Anand Hearing Care

Anup Singh Anand (Executive Director)

India's Most Trusted Hearing Care Specialists - 2025

Centre for Hearing® is a leading chain of audiology and hearing care clinics in India, dedicated to improving lives through expert diagnosis and personalized treatment. Led by Executive Director Anup Singh Anand, our skilled team offers hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, cochlear implants, and speech therapy. We combine advanced technology with trusted international brands to deliver effective, empathetic care. With decades of experience and a patient-first approach, we help individuals reconnect with the world around them.

Vipin Vasudevan (Director of Revenue)

Global Revenue Management Leadership Award 2024

A visionary leader and seasonal revenue management professional,

Vipin Vasudevan comes with almost two decades of expertise across different leading companies. He is committed to offering excellent and quick services to guests at the hotel. Being an innovative leader, Vipin harnesses AI, machine learning algorithms and revenue insights to develop and implement rate strategies.

Mobileware Technologies

Amitabh Kanekar (Co-Founder) / Satyajit Kanekar (Co-Founder)

"Emerging Digital Payments Infrastructure Company 2025"

"Dedicated to transforming India's digital payments landscape, Mobileware Technologies is driven by Amitabh Kanekar and Satyajit Kanekar. Renowned for powering Banks, Fintechs, and other financial organizations with cutting-edge digital payments infrastructure, Mobileware Technologies has enabled 100+ Banks, Fintechs, and NBFCs with seamless digital processing and API-driven digital payments infrastructure."

KIPS Learning Pvt Ltd

Venugopal Bhaskaran - President

Most Trusted School Computer Curriculum Publisher 2025

KIPS Learning Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of computer education solutions, dedicated to helping schools deliver comprehensive and effective computer education. Founded in 1995, KIPS has been bridging the gap between industry needs and educational knowledge. The company offers a diverse range of books, covering both foundational and advanced computer topics, along with cutting-edge products. Over the years, KIPS has proudly partnered with millions of schools across the country, empowering students and educators alike.

RM Control Pvt Ltd

Amit Varshney(CEO)

Impact Recognition: Engineering Excellence Recognition 2025

VR Engineering & Consultancy Services prides itself on providing sustainable projects with an emphasis on safety, excellence, and commitment. We offer various services with the utmost focus on our clients' needs, considering aesthetics but never compromising on ethical standards, safety, and quality.

Being an established Electrical Control Panel Manufacturer under the name of M/s RM Controls (P) Ltd with a strong track record of providing creative solutions for the most challenging projects, our team does not rest on our laurels as we continue to strive for excellence, search new venues to broaden our quality of work under the newly added vertical of Engineering Design Consultancy.

EQ Advantage

Anju Chawla (Founder)

Top Executive and Emotional Intelligence Coach 2025

EQ Advantage offers top-notch emotional intelligence coaching and training to support individuals and organizations to enhance their emotional intelligence and accomplish their goals. Under the guidance of Anju Chawla, the expert coaches at the organisations provide personalised guidance, workshops and assessments for better self-awareness, team performance and leadership.

Spermotile

Dilip Prasad (Founder & COO)

Best Innovation in Fertility Technology 2025

Spermotile has innovated Assisted Reproductive Therapy with Dilip Prasad at the helm. The company focuses on finding the highest quality sperms in semen samples to use in ART. There is a team of highly qualified and experienced scientists and engineers working together for the best results for fertility treatments.

Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd

Mr. Jayesh Desai (Chairman)

Best Luxury Chocolate Brand across the World 2025

Schmitten Luxury Chocolates embody purity, quality, and a distinctly premium essence. Meticulously crafted from the finest ingredients by skilled chocolatiers, it deliver an unmatched taste experience. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Jayesh B. Desai, Chairman of the Rajhans Group, Schmitten redefines the standard for luxurious chocolate experiences to a whole new level.

Nidhi Perception Pty Ltd

Ms.Nidhi (CEO & FOUNDER), Mr. Bhargav (MD & CO- FOUNDER)

Excellence in Integrating Logic, Emotion & Practical Wellness 2025

Nidhi Perception Pty Ltd is a visionary company that seamlessly blends logic, emotion, and holistic wellness to redefine early childhood development. Renowned for its innovative and compassionate approach, we specialize in nurturing the potential of Children, Youth and Adults who face unique behavioral and developmental challenges. Our dedicated team crafts personalized strategies, offering expert support and insightful guidance to children, educators, and families alike. At Nidhi Perception, we believe in fostering a nurturing environment where everyone who involves with Nidhi Perception in relate to Counselling / Therapies journey is celebrated, empowering young minds to thrive with confidence, resilience, and joy.

