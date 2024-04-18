Global PC shipments grow 3 pc after 8 quarters of declines: Report

New Delhi, April 18 Global PC shipments grew around 3 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter (Q1) this year after eight consecutive quarters of declines due to demand slowdown and inventory correction, a report showed on Thursday.

According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, the full year will see 3 per cent YoY growth, “largely driven by AI PC momentum, shipment recovery across different sectors, and a fresh replacement cycle."

In the first quarter, Lenovo’s PC shipments were up 8 per cent and the company managed to reclaim its 24 per cent share in the market, compared to 23 per cent in Q1 2023.

HP and Dell, with market shares of 21 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, remained flat.

Apple’s shipment performance was also resilient, with the 2 per cent growth supported by M3 base models, the report mentioned.

“We believe the shipment and deployment of generative AI laptops will accelerate in 2025-2026, along with emerging generative AI functions and use cases, supported by chip vendors’ new processor platforms,” senior analyst William Li said.

Manufacturers are expected to start promoting AI PCs as their main products in the second half of this year as semiconductor companies prepare to launch high-end chips.

