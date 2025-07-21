Globe Civil Projects Secures INR 172.99 Cr EPC Order from NBCC for Central University of Punjab Campus Development

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 21: Globe Civil Projects Limited, (NSE - GLOBECIVIL | BSE - 544424), Company engaged in diverse infrastructure and non-infrastructure EPC projects across India, is pleased to announce the receipt of a prestigious order from NBCC (India) Ltd. valued at ₹ 172.99 Cr. The project entails the development of infrastructure facilities and buildings for the Central University of Punjab at Village Ghudda, District Bathinda, Punjab, on an EPC basis.

The scope of work under this comprehensive infrastructure contract includes construction of key institutional and residential buildings such as:

* A 400-seater Girls Hostel

* A 600-seater Boys Hostel

* One Academic Block

* A 100-seater International Students Hostel

* Vice Chancellor's Residence

* Extensive external development works for campus infrastructure

The project is scheduled to be completed within a span of approximately 21 months.

This order underscores Globe Civil Projects Limited's strong execution capabilities in large-scale institutional and educational infrastructure. It reflects the continued trust placed by government bodies like NBCC in the company's ability to deliver quality EPC solutions, on time and across diverse geographies.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited said, "We are delighted to win this landmark ₹ 172.99 Cr mandate from NBCC for the Central University of Punjab. The project deepens our presence in the education-infrastructure segment and validates Globe Civil Projects Limited's ability to deliver end-to-end EPC solutions for large, multifaceted campuses. We appreciate NBCC's continued confidence in our expertise and look forward to partnering closely with all stakeholders to create future-ready academic and residential facilities that will serve students and faculty for decades to come.

Our multidisciplinary team spanning civil, structural, MEP, and project-management specialists is fully mobilised to complete the works within the stipulated 21-month schedule. We will leverage proven construction technologies, rigorous safety protocols, and robust quality-assurance systems to ensure on-time, on-budget delivery while upholding the highest standards of workmanship and environmental stewardship. This project exemplifies our commitment to engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and value creation for our clients and the communities we serve."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor