Gold Rate on April 9, 2024: Gudi Padwa Sees Price of Yellow Metal at Rs 71,630

As the Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa, unfolds, citizens are adorning their surroundings with the iconic Gudhi display, marking the festive occasion. Across markets, there's a noticeable surge in the demand for traditional Gudi-making essentials such as nakshi kathi (embroidered sticks), Gathis (sugar syrup garlands), along with readily available jewelry and sarees.

On the eve of Gudi Padwa, the gold market witnessed a subtle increase, with the price of 24-carat gold edging up by Rs 10 in early trading on Tuesday, as reported by the GoodReturns website. Consequently, ten grams of this precious metal traded at Rs 71,630. Similarly, the price of silver also experienced a rise, climbing by Rs 100, with one kilogram of silver fetching Rs 84,600 in the market.

The cost of 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 10, with the yellow metal now trading at Rs 65,660. Furthermore, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai aligns closely with rates observed in Kolkata and Hyderabad, standing at Rs 71,630. In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price for one kilogram of silver remained consistent at Rs 84,600.