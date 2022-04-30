Good news for IT graduates; Mega Recruitment in TCS and Infosys

If you are looking for a job in IT sector, there is good news for you from Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. These two IT giants will be hiring around one lakh freshers this year. According to reports, the number of jobs could be even higher. Meanwhile, the number of job losses in these companies is steadily increasing and the company has decided to recruit a large number to solve this problem. What is special is that companies are offering job opportunities to freshers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT company, has set a target of hiring around 40,000 freshers in the current financial year. The company had set a target of so many jobs last year as well, but employed nearly one lakh people. This number is likely to increase this year as well. For the quarter ended March 31, TCS employed a record 35,000 people.

Infosys, India's second largest IT company, also aims to recruit a large number of freshers this year. The company plans to employ 50,000 IT freshers. If you look at the statistics, last year the company employed 85,000 people. If you also have an IT degree or diploma, you can be ready to get a job.