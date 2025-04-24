GoodFlip's Innovative Approach to Combat India's Silent Liver Disease Epidemic

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Fatty Liver has emerged as a critical public health concern in India, affecting millions across the country. This 'silent disease' often advances without noticeable symptoms, leading to severe liver complications if left undiagnosed. MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease) is strongly associated with metabolic conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Because it is typically asymptomatic in its early stages, many individuals remain unaware of their condition until it becomes advanced underscoring the urgent need for proactive health assessments.

Empowering Individuals Through Awareness

GoodFlip (A product of TatvaCare) empowers individuals by offering comprehensive insights into their metabolic health, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt targeted lifestyle changes. This proactive strategy is vital for preventing and managing MASLD and other metabolic disorders.

Manoj Balaji, CEO of TatvaCare, emphasises,"MASLD poses a significant yet often overlooked health challenge in India. GoodFlip is committed to raising awareness and promoting proactive management of metabolic health across the nation."

GoodFlip's Five-Pillar Approach to Metabolic Wellness

GoodFlip's program is built around five foundational pillars:

1. Doctor-led Programs: Personalised care programs developed enabled with the treating doctor at the centre.

2. Comprehensive Diagnostics: Advanced diagnostic tools to assess key metabolic health markers and identify underlying conditions.

3. Personalised Health Coaching: A trio of dedicated coaches Diet Coach, Exercise Coach, and Success Coach work together to deliver customised fitness routines, nutrition plans, and adherence strategies.

4. Smart Health Devices: Integration of technology, including Continuous Glucose Monitors and Body Composition Analysers, provides users with real-time health data and actionable insights.

5. Plant-Based Supplements: Scientifically formulated plant-based supplements designed to accelerate health improvements and support metabolic functions.

About GoodFlip

GoodFlip (A product of TatvaCare) is a health and wellness platform developed by TatvaCare, focused on supporting individuals with metabolic and cardio-metabolic conditions such as fatty liver, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and PCOS. It helps users uncover the root causes of these conditions, supports them in their journey toward better health, and reduces medical expenses along the way.

Visit goodflip.in for more information.

