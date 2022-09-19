GoodWishKidscare, Course, Genius Baby Framework For Pregnancy, To Launch On 26 September

September 19: GoodWishKidscare’s new course “Genius baby framework for pregnancy” launching ceremony will be held on the 26th of September, Monday. This online and offline course intends to help mothers raise their children with proper neurodevelopment from right within the womb. With a holistic purpose to help mothers decrease the chances of low-weight baby birth, low immunity, and behavioural problems in babies by helping them throughout the journey of motherhood.

Nowadays, babies struggle with recurrent infections due to low immunity and rising trends of Autism, hyperkinetic babies, and behavioural problems. It is not only painful for the parents but also for the treating doctor. The fundamental reasons for these problems actually lie in the pregnancy period. One such platform, GoodWishKidscare, has been helping pregnant mothers face mental and physical challenges fiercely.

www.goodwishkidscare.com is an easy-to-use online platform that provides online courses to parents, especially pregnant women. The full courses and latest workshops offered by them, such as the “Genius Baby Framework For Pregnancy” and “Diet & Nutrition In Pregnancy For High IQ Baby”, enable parents to maximize pregnancy care essential for baby’s overall neurological development.

Its main objective is to empower parents with a pre-planned baby routine, MESS techniques, prenatal brain development techniques, and many scientific benefits during pregnancy. Such techniques, when followed consistently, can reduce the chances of complexities involved with the baby’s health post-birth. Thus, helping parents focus on pregnancy from not only a baby’s point of view but also one that is entirely different from normal pregnancy care methods.

Based on intensive research and analytical aspects, it has been found that mothers should give special attention to three important pillars during pregnancy. Firstly, she needs to follow scientific methods of diet and nutrition to decrease the risk of any mental or health problems in babies. For instance, eating healthy or avoiding a certain kind of food is a common phrase that holds no emphasis until a pregnant mother dives deep into the topic.

A genius baby framework for pregnancy is the second important pillar during pregnancy. Most of the time, parents focus on the genius, mental, or IQ part when the child becomes 1 or 2 years old. While during pregnancy, some quality learning aspects play a foundational role in the brain development of the baby. Last, but not least, routine medical care in the form of health check-ups makes the third important pillar for a happy and fit baby post-pregnancy.

Over the years, Dr. Ashutosh Bhardwaj has served more than thousands of couples. The positive results achieved through these scientific methods served as a warm encouragement for him. Over and above, his parents and senior masters also induced him to channel his offline course into online interactive courses that would be accessible to parents anytime, anywhere. Realizing the need of the hour, Dr. Ashutosh Bhardwaj, MBBS.DCH.PGPN.PGDUS founded the GoodWishKidscare online platform to help parents maximize the true mental and health potential of their babies.

GoodWishKidscare courses help in the proper physical brain development of the baby from the time of conception. The motto of its courses is to make seeds (the baby in the womb) of high quality and then to make tough changes later in a tree that has already matured (after the birth and later on).

Through this website, Dr. Ashutosh strives to help parents make their baby’s fundamentals strong enough to make him a high IQ, healthy, spiritual, social, and good immunity baby. This is not just a website that delivers babies but one whose functionality begins right when you start planning for your dream baby. You can learn more about this on their website www.GoodWishKidscare.com .

