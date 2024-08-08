Government launches project to train tribal students in semiconductor technology

New Delhi [India], August 8 : The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched a project to help tribal students learn about semiconductor technology, which is essential in making electronic devices like smartphones and computers, Union Minister Durga Das Uikey said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The project is being managed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. The ministry aims to train 2,100 tribal students in semiconductor technology over the next three years.

This training is part of a larger program aimed at improving education and opportunities for tribal communities, as per the minister.

"The project aims to deliver 2100 NSQF-certified level 6.0 & 6.5 training in semiconductor technology to tribal students over three years," the ministry said in its statement on August 8.

Going further, the ministry in collaboration with IISc Bangalore will provide basic training to 1500 tribal students and advanced training to 600 tribal students, in semiconductor technology over the next three years. All tribal students who possess a degree in one of the engineering subjects are eligible to apply for the program.

As informed by IISC, Bengaluru, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has created 6 large Nano centres (including IISc) for delivering training in Semiconductor technology.

The degree programs at these nano centres have representation from tribal communities, as per the reservation policies. Other than degree programs the nano centres also run short-term training programs under the Indian Nanoelectronics Users' Programme or INUP program.

MeitY, with the long-term vision of improving skilled manpower in the areas of micro and nanoelectronics, established the INUP about a decade back.

However, the program with MoTA is the first training program dedicated exclusively to tribal communities, the official statement added.

The central government is actively working towards the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in the country, as evident by the recent initiatives.

In February, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under the Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India. All three units will start construction within the next 100 days.

The programme for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India was notified on 21.12.2021 with a total outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore.

In June 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of Micron for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

On August 3, Bhumi Pujan of Tata's semiconductor unit in Morigaon in Assam was completed.

As per the information available on the website of Tata Group, the facility will be built with an investment outlay of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons will build this facility.

