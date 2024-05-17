Govt's ONDC and WinZO partner to boost digital commerce in India

New Delhi, May 17 The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Friday announced a partnership with online gaming platform WinZO to democratise access to digital commerce and foster transparent and fair market access.

WinZO is the first skill-based interactive entertainment company to partner with ONDC.

WinZO will help ONDC to access over 175 million of its paying users, primarily accessing the Internet in vernacular languages, to connect buyers and sellers to facilitate digital commerce.

ONDC, which encompasses a network for grocery and food delivery, mobility, fashion, agri-products, and health and wellness, will list its services on the WinZO store.

"We’re super excited and delighted in welcoming WinZO to the ONDC network to advance our mission of empowering local homegrown start-ups," said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.

"Together, we aim to revolutionise the digital commerce industry, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where Indian talent and innovation take centre stage. Our collaboration will help the growth of local commerce and showcase the immense potential of India's digital landscape," Koshy added.

In line with the government's mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' WinZO is also featured on mSeva, the government-owned mobile app store, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India's digital transformation journey.

"With the integration of WinZO and ONDC, we envision a future where many more WinZOs will emerge and innovate on top of this fertile layer of digital commerce that’s being built today through this partnership," said Paavan Nanda, Co-founder of WinZO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor