GST reforms: Suzuki Motorcycle slashes two-wheeler prices by up to Rs 18,000

New Delhi, Sep 19 Passing on the full benefit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday announced to cut prices on its two-wheeler range by up to Rs 18,000 from September 22.

According to the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Gixxer SF 250 model would see the highest price cut of Rs 18,024 in the ex-showroom price, followed by V-Strom SX (Rs 17,982), Gixxer 250 (Rs 16,525) and Gixxer (RS 11,520).

Among the scooter range, the Burgman Street Ex will become Rs 9,798 cheaper, the Burgman Street price will go down by Rs 8,373, the Avenis will have a price reduction of Rs 7,823, and the Access price has been reduced by Rs 8,523.

The two-wheeler manufacturer said that the GST 2.0 reforms will make Suzuki two-wheelers and spare parts more affordable and accessible across the country.

Recently, the union government announced GST 2.0, which reduced indirect tax rates from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on all two-wheelers up to 350cc and on all auto components.

The reforms have been introduced to rationalise taxation and provide direct benefits to consumers.

In line with this initiative, SMIPL has undertaken a comprehensive revision of its price structure across all variants of its scooters and motorcycles.

Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers, the company said.

“Our customers are always at the core of everything we do. We welcome the Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses. In keeping with our customer-first approach, we pass on the complete benefit of these reforms on both our two-wheelers and spare parts, reducing the purchase as well as maintenance costs," said Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.

Coming just ahead of the festive season, this move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22.

