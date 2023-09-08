Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel Unveils New Rendition of Krishna Bhajan "Madhurashtakam" by Krishnamayam Music

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 8: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, graced the unveiling of the latest rendition of the beloved Krishna bhajan, 'Madhurashtakam.' This soul-stirring musical masterpiece marks the inaugural production under the banner of Krishnamayam, an initiative founded by Gujarat’s Ex Speaker Shashikant Lakhani’s son, a prominent Ahmedabad-based businessman Bhavesh Lakhani, and his wife, Amisha Lakhani. Krishnamayam is dedicated to nurturing emerging musical talents, fostering innovative musical endeavors, and championing the preservation of the Sanskrit language.

Notably, the visionary concept behind this enchanting rendition was conceived by Amisha Lakhani. Her creative vision was harmoniously brought to life through the talents of composer Harshbhai Patel, founder of Tarana music Academy. The ethereal musical arrangements that accompany this rendition were provided by the renowned sitar maestro, Bhagirath Bhatt.

The mesmerizing 'Madhurashtakam' rendition was unveiled with great pomp and grandeur across various online platforms on the 6th of September 2023. This date marks a momentous occasion in the realm of spiritual and musical artistry, as it celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the divine inspiration behind this timeless bhajan.

The esteemed Chief Minister, known for his deep spiritual inclination, graced the event with his presence and bestowed his blessings upon this new musical venture. He commended the Krishnamayam team for their extraordinary dedication and exceptional work in bringing this divine offering to life. Bhupendrabhai Patel expressed his profound appreciation for the preservation of Sanskrit heritage and the promotion of artistic talent in the state of Gujarat.

Krishnamayam, under the bright vision of Amisha Lakhani, is committed to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for music and culture in Gujarat. By supporting emerging talents and showcasing the richness of our cultural heritage, Krishnamayam aims to become a guiding light in the world of music and spirituality.

The enchanting rendition of 'Madhurashtakam' is now available for all devotees and music enthusiasts to enjoy and immerse themselves in the divine melodies that pay homage to Lord Krishna. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/d90QSKDfiAo?si=Gy4o3ScbJa1te2-b

