Gujarat CM sanctions Rs 1,470 cr for road infrastructure upgrade in industrial areas of state

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 : Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given in-principle approval for the allocation of Rs 1,470 crore to upgrade and strengthen road infrastructure in the state's industrial and quarry areas.

This move is set to enhance the road network, facilitating smoother traffic flow and better connectivity for villages, towns, and cities linked by these routes.

The initiative aims to modernize 65 roads covering a total of 688 kilometers. The Chief Minister has adopted a novel approach by tailoring road development to the specific needs of industrial areas in collaboration with the Industries and Mines Department.

This focus on industrial road infrastructure is designed to support the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat, known for its extensive industrial zones and favorable business environment, leads the nation in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The state's policy-driven approach and robust infrastructure have spurred significant industrial growth, particularly following the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiated under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

To further this growth, Chief Minister Patel has increased financial allocations for the road sector by over 80 percent in the past two years.

The approved Rs 1,470 crore allocation will target the enhancement of 688 kilometers of roads connecting 65 key industrial and quarry areas. This comprehensive plan includes:

83 kilometers of roads will be expanded to four lanes, while 173 kilometers will be widened to 10 meters.

432 kilometers of roads will undergo significant strengthening and upgrades, including necessary improvements to bridges and cross-drainage structures.

Detailed project reports will be prepared, and flyovers will be constructed where needed to ensure seamless travel and transport.

The plan also emphasizes the importance of improving rural roads that link quarry areas and industries, ensuring they are adequately strengthened and widened to support industrial activities.

The Chief Minister has directed the Road and Building Department to align road development with a comprehensive strategy covering the North, Central, South, Kutch, and Saurashtra regions.

This planning will address both current and future needs, ensuring that the infrastructure supports the growing industrial and quarry sectors in all parts of the state.

This substantial investment in road infrastructure is expected to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Gujarat by facilitating the efficient movement of raw materials, finished products, and minerals.

The improved connectivity will not only support existing industries but also attract new industrial ventures, positioning Gujarat as a key player in India's industrial growth story.

Chief Minister Patel's approach and substantial financial commitment underscore Gujarat's determination to contribute to Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

