Gujarat to host global renewable energy investment meet and expo RE-INVEST 2024, PM Modi to inaugurate

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th RE-INVEST Global Renewable Energy Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST), organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to be held in Gujarat, as per a statement from the state government.

The event will be held from September 16 to 18, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; and Gujarat Minister for Finance, Energy, and Petrochemicals, Kanubhai Desai will grace the occasion, the Gujarat government statement released today said.

The summit will feature over 40 sessions, 25,000 delegates from 140 countries, more than 200 speakers, 5 plenary discussions, and over 115 B2B meetings.

The partner countries for the event are Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway, while the partner states include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. High-level delegations from the USA, UK, Belgium, European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong will also be present.

Additionally, the event will bring together leading financial institutions from India and around the world, along with investors, startups, and key figures from the renewable energy sector.

On Day 1, the event will open with an inaugural session from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, presided over by the Prime Minister. Following that, there will be Plenary and parallel sessions that will focus on themes such as scaling green investment, green hydrogen for decarbonization, and onshore wind energy.

On September 17, Gujarat's Energy Minister, Kanubhai Desai, will deliver a key session. He will emphasize the state's leadership in India's renewable energy sector, discussing Gujarat's strategies for expanding wind and solar energy projects.

The Energy Minister will also share insights on Gujarat's role in supporting the nation's energy transition goals. This session is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of Gujarat's policies and investment opportunities in clean energy.

Later, the discussions will also cover the geographical expansion of renewable energy and emerging technologies across India.

The day will also include a plenary session followed by parallel sessions on resource efficiency, bioenergy, and capacity building. Additionally, a high-level CEO roundtable and a session on the role of women in energy transition will take place.

On Day 3, discussions will focus on India's pathways to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and technological advancements in renewable energy. There will be sessions on bioenergy, battery energy storage, and hydropower.

The valedictory session, to be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, will conclude the conference and exposition, followed by a closing cultural program and dinner.

The event will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference on renewable energy, innovative financing, green hydrogen, future energy options, capacity building, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors, and innovators.

RE-INVEST has built a strong legacy in the renewable energy sector, with its inaugural edition in February 2015 in New Delhi, followed by the second in October 2018 in Delhi NCR, and the third held virtually in November 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year, for the first time, the RE-INVEST Summit will be hosted outside Delhi, in Gujarat. To know more about the summit, visit: https://re-invest.in/

