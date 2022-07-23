Gujarati film Mane Lai Ja is all set to release on 5th August, 2022

Ahmedabad, July 23: Mane Lai Ja is a film based on a 10-year-old girl Anandi. Along with entertainment, this film also delivers a social message to society and questions to dreadful rituals of our culture.

The film is directed by Niranjan Sharma and stars an ensemble cast like Shraddha Padhiyar, Neel Sharma, Mamta Solanki, Pritesh Vora, Bhakti Kubavat, Sonia Shah, Bhavini Jani, Pratima T, Dipa Trivedi, Sanjay Patel, Ruchit Patel, Vimal Trivedi, Jignesh Modi, NishitBhrambhatt, Haresh Dagia, Hasmukh Bhavasar, Mukesh Jani and Bhumika Patel. Niranjan Sharma has written the film. Music is given by Pankaj Bhatt, and lyrics are written by Naresh Nayak.

The film has been produced by JSP Dream Productions, Sanjay (Sean) Patel. JSP Dream Production is an English, Hindi, and Gujarati production house based in Chicago, USA & India. That is specializing in development, pre-production, production, post-production, and distribution. We produce video content for television, social media, corporate advertising, commercials, or other media-related fields. We help secure finances for feature films as well as scripting, casting, and even marketing of films. Their upcoming projects are the Gujarati film “Gujarat Nu Gaurav”, Marathi film “Stepney”, English film Assigned & Inseparable.

Crew:

Cinematographer: Annu Patel

Music Score: Maulik Mehta

Singers: Aishwarya Majmudar, Pamela Jain, JigardanGadhavi and Parthiv Gohil

Choreographer: Mahesh Balaraj

Art Director: Manan Kharsani

Assistant Director: Pankaj Nimavat, Bhavesh Gorasia

Production Manager: Sohan Patel, Jigar Sharma

Makeup: Ashok Solanki

Sound: Diba Sound

Costume Designer: Viral Solanki

Casting Director: Niranjan Sharma, Raj Sharma, Soham Patel

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/nJAbPtYvcgk

