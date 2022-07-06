Gurugram Based Real Estate Development Organization Whiteland Corporation appoints Rishi Piplani as Chief Officer Human Resource and Technology

Gurugram-based Real Estate Development Organization Whiteland Corporation has announced the appointment of Rishi Piplani as its Chief Officer Human Resource & Technology, said a statement issued today.

Piplani, was earlier associated with leading brands such as Thomson Digital, Fidelity (FIS), Dalmia Group, AIPL & M3M.

His association with various industries will bring a greater value addition in streamlining various complex system in a simplified and systematic manner.

He will also be responsible for spearheading employee engagement, talent management and development, stakeholder engagement, internal communication, Introduction & implementation of right mix of human resources & technologies.

"We are building a culture where people learn and grow together make a massive impact on the uplifting of real estate business with a clear intent of building lifelong relationships while doing all this" said Piplani. Rishi is well-known for his strong understanding of industry and has built teams and organization culture in large multinationals, mid level and startups.

Whiteland Corp. has established itself as a prominent company in a very short time acquiring promising land parcels in Gurugram. The company has created a niche for itself by adhering to the culture of corporate ethos, transparency and all inclusive growth by launching sustainable projects.

The latest SCO Commercial Plotted project of the company has been garnering accolades for its concept and unprecedented features.

Wing Commander Sumit Chaudhary (R) Director, Whiteland Corporation elaborated, "The company has a vision of creating landmark destinations across Delhi NCR especially Gurugram focusing on clientele delight. The company has massive expansion plans and is aiming at a turnover of Rs 10,000+ crore over next five years. We believe in creating a positive ecosystem based on utmost professionalism and integrity with a long term horizon of catapulting Real Estate in India. We are also bringing on board the best Industry talents to fuel the growth and advancement of the company and all stakeholders."

