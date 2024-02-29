Hafele India Showcases Innovation at IndiaWood 2024 Exhibition

Maximising the value of space. Together

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 29: Hafele history is a story of consistent movement from furniture to the door into the room. Our path has led from functionality to atmosphere and connectivity and on to a sustainable view of the customer process – from product development to after sales support. In addition to our dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, this passion for meeting customer needs has been an essential part of our DNA since the foundation of the company by Adolf Hafele. And that is what we want to continue to strengthen in the future.

Hafele brand purpose, 'Maximising the value of space. Together,’ serves as a guiding compass, leading us in crafting holistic and sustainable environments for our customers where they can enjoy the multiplied benefits of their living and working spaces.

Our purpose has 4 dimensions – Functional. Intelligent, Atmospheric and Organised.

Hafele and The Fibonacci Sequence:

The Fibonacci sequence, known for its aesthetically pleasing ratios, is often used in architectural and photographic design to create visually harmonious compositions. Artists and designers apply the Fibonacci numbers to determine proportions, spacing, and dimensions in their work, creating a sense of balance and beauty. The sequence’s prevalence in nature also inspires artistic creations, contributing to a visually appealing and naturally harmonious design.

In nature, the Fibonacci sequence acts as a driving force, shaping growth with elegance and harmony. It is frequently observed in the arrangement of plant structures and the spiral patterns found in various organisms. The sequence’s prevalence in nature reflects its role in optimizing growth, contributing to the perceived beauty and efficiency observed in the biological world.

This mathematical marvel mirrors Hafele dedication to creating inspired spaces, seamlessly integrating beauty and enhancing functionality through its products and services. In essence, our brand purpose and the principles of Fibonacci inspire us to unlock the full potential of space, delivering maximum value to our customers.

The 4 Dimensions of Hafele's Brand Purpose and Product Highlights:

Embracing a distinctive approach this year at IndiaWood held between the 22nd to 26th February 2024, our booth embodied the 4 dimensions of our Brand Purpose – Functional, Intelligent, Atmospheric and Organised using the Fibonacci Sequence. Our comprehensive product range showcase aligned seamlessly with our customers’ aspirations through an immersive walk-through.

Functional: This has been the core of our business for a hundred years now. But it’s about more than just opening or closing furniture. It’s about more convenience for the user, it’s about flexibility and multi-functionality, it’s about reliability, quality and longevity, it’s about making ideas possible and it’s about inspiration for our customers.

Our holistic range of kitchen and home solutions from our in-house global assortment – the Matrix Drawer and Runner Systems, Free Flap Fittings, Metalla 510 Furniture Hinges and Wire Storage Solutions reflect the strong competencies that Hafele holds in research, development, engineering and manufacturing; and come with the well-recognized quality standards that our brand stands for, globally.

reflect the strong competencies that Hafele holds in research, development, engineering and manufacturing; and come with the well-recognized quality standards that our brand stands for, globally. Bringing forth the rising trend of incorporating quartz surfaces in the kitchen, Hafele launches its new sinks range – Lithos which means stone in Greek, aptly named to represent its inherent sturdiness, longevity and reliability. Engineered and composed of up to 80% coloured quartz stone grains, Lithos aims to provide an effortless transition between the sink center and the countertop, enabling a seamless design language in your kitchen.

which means stone in Greek, aptly named to represent its inherent sturdiness, longevity and reliability. Engineered and composed of up to 80% coloured quartz stone grains, Lithos aims to provide an effortless transition between the sink center and the countertop, enabling a seamless design language in your kitchen. Autonova Vertical Hide-away Bed System and Monaco Bunk Bed System perfectly transform your interior space into various settings, for e.g. basis the time of the day – where in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fittings can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind or basis multiple functionalities desired – where the bed fitting can be converted into a study table unit by day.

perfectly transform your interior space into various settings, for e.g. basis the time of the day – where in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fittings can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind or basis multiple functionalities desired – where the bed fitting can be converted into a study table unit by day. From offering an elegant access to your walk-in wardrobe set-up to functioning as a captivating partition system between living areas or in commercial spaces, the Aluflex 80 B Aluminium Profiled System provides a mesmerising floor to ceiling sliding solution with numerous panel design and material application possibilities. The patented system operates on the bottom roller and track mechanism, placing maximum load of the door on the base and allowing door weights of up to 80 kg. The integrated double-sided soft closing mechanism of Aluflex 80 B enables smooth and quiet operations while opening and closing the doors on either side.

Hafele IndiaWoods

Intelligent: Homes are becoming intelligent and so are our range of products and services. Thanks to our smart appliances and digital security solutions, the components in the room can be controlled easily and conveniently and can also be connected with other smart systems as needed. We strive to be an innovative player in the digital world of today and tomorrow.

With Hafele Premium and Luxury Range of Appliances, cooking, baking, refrigeration and washing are no longer mere chores – they provide an experience that is almost recreational! These innovative home appliances augment flexibility & co-ordination within the kitchen as well as can seamlessly complement the overall look and design of your kitchen. Experience a smart, connected technology in the kitchen with C elsius° Cooking™ system from ASKO. It's built with the Hestan Cue connected cookery technology and consists of a high-quality induction hob – an appliance that manages to be both highly advanced, and really user friendly – with electronically-linked pots and pans and a temperature probe. Transforming the standard concept of aspiration into modular, innovative, multifunctional structures that are fully integrated into the kitchen is Falmec's Shelf Extraction Systems that transcends the traditional boundaries of extraction.Meet your daily cooking needs with a level of smarter efficiency through our exclusive range of Altius FS Built-in Hobs especially built to cater to Indian cooking patterns. Extend your culinary skills to experimental baking, grilling or roasting, with our Diamond ORB 77 Built-in Oven. Enhance your cooking experience further with our smart, gesture controlled Aella 90 Cookerhood that works effectively to pull in all the smoke and fume residues. Discover healthy cooking with the NOIL Air Fryer which prepares 100% delicious food with 90% less oil. Brew a full-flavoured cup of coffee with U-Kaffee's rapid thermoblock technology and 15-bar pump pressure that ensure that the coffee grind is exposed to precise pressure and temperature conditions.

Hafele's Kabi-Net Digital Locks are a compact and unique range of locks that enable secure biometric access to your precious belongings stored in drawers, cabinets or wardrobes. Taking care of your security worries, these locks bring convenience and peace of mind. A three-colour LED indicator updates you on the status of the lock while also providing you with an alarm if the battery is low. These locks also feature an emergency key which is unique to the lock and an auto locking function, enhancing safety.

Atmospheric: When we move around in rooms, we experience the functions and the technology, and emotions are invoked as well. These have to do with well-being and orientation, qualities that we often perceive on an unconscious level. That's why we have been working with the topic of light to create a unique selling point in the market with the systematic combination of furniture and room lighting – which also improves the quality of the atmosphere in the room, no matter whether the space is designed for living or working.

Hafele Loox Range has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since more than a decade. The solutions offered within this range maximize simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes.

has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since more than a decade. The solutions offered within this range maximize simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes. Terra Quartz Surfaces under the Hafele Surfaces brand defines all that is “Hafele” – it comes with our promise of exceptional German quality. The range is immensely strong, versatile and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications. Owing to the inherent properties of quartz, Terra surfaces are non-porous as well as anti-bacterial, making them 100% safe, hygienic and long-lasting. The range offers over 20 classic and contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic of its own.

Organised: We not only take care of products and solutions, but also our customers' processes. No matter whether they have to do with the manufacture of furniture or with the development for project business. We want to provide our customers with tangible added value by helping them achieve goals easier, faster, safer, and more efficiently. For instance, we can do this with customised planning services or specialized installation services for our customers.

Hafele's Service+ constitutes of services that give our customers considerable added value in terms of building expertise, increasing productivity or providing individual customised solutions. The aim is to create solid long-term foundations for our comprehensive service promise and to make Häfele an indispensable partner for our customers. The focus here lies not so much on us and on what we do – but rather, on the benefits derived by our customers. We want to empower them with opportunities to develop and expand their skills – both as masters of their trade and as entrepreneurs. We want to support them in the planning and realisation of their projects and relieve them of as much work as possible, thereby providing them with a helping hand to use their most valuable resource – time – as efficiently as possible. And we aim to give our customers peace of mind and the assurance that even after the end of a successful project completion, we will continue to be there for them as a reliable partner, shouldering responsibility.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor