At a time when global trends and world pandemics are forcing significant changes in lifestyles, the need to take a fresh look at our homes and the different spaces within them, has gained great importance. After spending literally two years within the confines of their homes, people are realizing that living spaces need to be more flexible, more comfortable and more future-ready. While design and aesthetics define the ambience of spaces, it is functionality (through clever and smart hardware solutions) that provides those day-to-day benefits for home-makers like adding convenience, bringing in ease of living and utilizing the available space flexibly for multiple applications.

Taking a clue from this, Hafele introduced a fresh perspective on homes through its new communication strategy, early this year. With Hafele's new byline "Let's reimagine" the brand invites everyone to dream and choose from the endless options that Hafele offers through many product ranges-in order to create or recreate their perfect homes. Positioning Hafele as a "Lifestyle brand" that can bring ease, convenience, creativity and flexibility to homes, the objective of this communication strategy is to inform people that Hafele is a brand that exists around you in every possible way-be it through its clever storage solutions and intelligent and smooth hardware in kitchens, its smart digital security solutions for doors, its holistic range of sliding solutions for any application, its extensive range of lighting solutions for different areas of the home or its modern range of intuitive home appliances and more. Hafele products lend experience, novelty, flexibility and future-readiness to different spaces in any home.

And now, Hafele is all set to bring tangibility to these concepts through real-time and inspiring display settings showcased at its booth in the Acetech-Mumbai Exhibition. This Acetech, Hafele urges you to reimagine home concepts like never before through its host of innovative range of solutions for homes and other interior space.

A short preview of some of these innovations is listed below

Aluflex Sliding Solution for Wardrobe Units or Walk-in Wardrobes

The ALUFLEX 80B and 60T Sliding Systems from Hafele's Slido Range, rank high on functionality, versatility, design, and application. From offering elegant access to your walk-in wardrobes to functioning as captivating partition systems between living areas or in commercial spaces, these aluminum profiled systems provide mesmerizing floor to ceiling solution with numerous panel design and material application possibilities. The patented system of Aluflex 80B operates on the bottom roller and track mechanism, placing maximum load of the door on the base and allowing door weights of up to 80 kg. The top roller mechanism of Aluflex 60T, on the other hand, sustains the entire weight of the door, thereby negating the need of a bottom track, thus leaving the floor space completely unobstructed and clear. The integrated double-sided soft closing mechanisms, in both systems, enable smooth and quiet operations while opening and closing the doors on either side.

Free Space Lift System for Overhead CabinetsWith Free Space, Hafele offers an innovative stay flap fitting which, with its strong features and universal aesthetics, can be used in furniture across interior spaces. Almost 100 years of experience with furniture fittings, engineering expertise, and a close connection to the market and the people who work with furniture fittings on a daily basis led to the development of Free Space. Inspired by the requirements of the market of tomorrow. Free space fulfils all demands for creative freedom and choice of material, design, ease of installation and convenient operation on a whole new level.

The system is characterised by an extremely compact size that goes hand in hand with its fine, understated, yet distinctive design. This "less" creates "more" room and storage space in furniture and also opens up new freedom for modern furniture design such as convenient flaps for shallow cabinet depths. Additionally, across its different model variants, Free Space is distinguished by unique performance capabilities, covering up to 80% of all common stay flap applications. This therefore allows using the same product series for a much wider range of applications than previous hinge-less stay flap fittings.

Re-Push Digital LockEffectively integrating smart ergonomics and technology, Hafele's Re-Push Digital Lock cuts a sharp figure, packed in a sleek and elegant design and offers a multitude of features that enhance your home security exponentially. The key principle behind Re-Push is its convenient operation; whether it be in terms of the easily held elevated handle to open the door with a flourish or about managing and controlling the lock via the embedded Z-Wave Module for smart home connectivity. For full-proof safety, the lock comes with four additional access modes-Keypad, RFID, Fingerprint and Bluetooth access (using the Hafele Smart Lock mobile application).

Aladino Elektra Hide-Away Bed System with Sofa FittingThe Aladino Elektra Hide-Away Bed System with Sofa presents you with the best possibilities-an elegant bed fitting with motorized operation, a beautifully designed comfortable sofa fitting and extra space in your room when the bed is folded up. With this new introduction, the bed no longer needs to be pulled down or lifted up manually, an infrared remote control, connected to the control unit of the bed system, does all the work for you. The heart of the new motorized bed system is its electric actuator, assisted by the lateral gas springs which provide an automatic smooth opening/closing of the bed. Besides the enhanced ergonomics, the Aladino Motorised Hide-away Bed System also permits movement fluidity, preserves hygiene, prevents proliferation of dust mites and helps effective utilization of space.

Altius FS HobsHafele brings to you India's First Fully Sealed Hob Range-Altius, which means 'higher' in Latin. Staying true to its name, the hobs from the range offer utmost efficiency, focused power and advanced technology, thereby delivering a higher level of ease and convenience to your daily cooking experience. These hobs are engineered to prevent any spillage from entering their inner cavities making them functionally effective and increasingly durable. The unique jet design of the burners minimises blockage due to spillage ensuring consistent flame output. The high-quality Brass burners in these hobs provide a focused flame that adapts to the bottom of the cooking vessel; centering at the rounded portion of a wok for maximum heat concentration to allow for seamless blending of the spices and seasoning in the oil. Alternately the same flame adjusts effortlessly under a flat pan used for making chapatis, offering ideal heat distribution to the base of the pan. This unique feature makes the Altius FS Hobs a fitting range for Indian Cooking.

Hafele Architectural Lights RangeHafele, in 2020 on account of growing market demand, initiated the research and engineering for a range of lights that enhances the design of architectural spaces as well as provides opportunities of achieving different illumination techniques and functionalities. As a brand, Hafele understands design and is known for its bend towards innovation. It also understands the importance of home ergonomics, lifestyle conveniences and ease of mobility within your surroundings. Our efforts towards this exercise led to the development of a versatile range of architectural lights.

With Hafele's New Architectural Lighting Range you will find all your lighting needs taken care of. Whether it is lighting up a small area, highlighting a wall texture, emphasizing on a work of art, illuminating the floor space at night or simply ensuring even distribution of light across the entire space-these lights have got you covered. The range, consisting of 8 series, covers various applications, installation techniques and design themes. Each series comes with a comprehensive offering of the different types of interior lights, be it downlights, spotlight or wall washers, which allows you to implement a consistent design theme (in terms of the lighting fixtures) across the space available, even with differentiated illumination techniques. Engineered on the same philosophy of 'easiness' and 'flexibility' as the Loox furniture lighting system, Hafele can now be your holistic, lighting solutions provider, delivering premium ambient, task and accent lighting for your living spaces.

So, visit us at the Acetech Exhibition to reimagine your homes and lifestyles with these latest innovations by Hafele. You will find us in Hall-1 at Booths B-5&6 and C-5 at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) from 10th to 13th November, 2022.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 8000 satelite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

