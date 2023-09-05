Hamleys Play opens its first store in Lucknow

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5: Hamleys – the finest toy shop in the world, and India’s leading toy retailer for children is delighted to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated ‘Hamleys Play’ in Lucknow for the first time at LuLu Mall on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023.

Based on the philosophy of community and parent-child bonding, this one-of-its-kind concept has been built with painstaking attention to detail such that it engages toddlers, kids, and parents alike. It uniquely addresses and delights the play needs of everyone in a secure, clean and safe environment.

For a long time, Hamleys has been associated with the unique in-store magical experience that it provides to both children and parents. Taking the same magical experience ahead, Hamleys Play breathes a whole new life to the traditional idea of play & infuses the liveliness of the outdoors and the never-ending elusiveness of the fantasies of a child’s mind. Welcome to the world of Mr. & Mrs. Hopper who will take everyone through their private garden that is filled with adventure.

The ethos of Hamleys Play is built with storytelling at the heart of it, keeping the traditional play activities alive in the world pacing towards technology. It is envisioned as a space bringing gardens and parks to life as it interweaves with the lyrical mysticism and the poetics of a fantasy world. Depicting a world of surrealism with elements like luxuriant greens, quivering blooms, and the twitches of the Laburnum, it urges one to see beyond imagination. Hamleys Play has also become one of the most sought-after destinations for all parents planning their kid's birthday parties.

While speaking about the new store launch, Kinjal Shah, Group Vice-President at Hamleys India said, "We are delighted to introduce the inaugural Hamleys Play store in Lucknow, marking the city's first encounter with a distinctive and enriching play concept. It offers an array of over 15 captivating attractions, featuring highlights such as the Water Play Game, Rock Climbing, Ball Pool, SandPlay etc. With traditional play, peer interaction and creativity as the main pillars, Hamleys Play incorporates an interactive area for storytelling and DIY activities to encourage kids to let their imagination run wild and participate in engaging activities. This is just the beginning, as we have ambitious expansion plans that will further enrich India’s play culture and continue to redefine the boundaries of imaginative play for generations to come."

Tickets are available at BookMyShow.

Address: At Level 2, Lulu Mall, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226030

