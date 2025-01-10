Hand in Hand India Hosts CSR Symposium in Hyderabad on Sustainable India - Emerging CSR Trends & Importance of Employee Volunteering

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10: With a mission to eradicate poverty and create sustainable employment opportunities, Hand in Hand India (HIH) has since 2004 served communities across 20 States in India and 7 countries across 3 continents.

A one-day symposium was organized by Hand in Hand India on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Lemon Tree Premier, HITEC City, Hyderabad. The event brought together leaders from the corporate sector and voluntary organizations to discuss impactful social service programs and the importance of fostering a culture of volunteering.

In his welcome address, Krishnan N, Managing Trustee of Hand in Hand India, highlighted the organization's journey since 2004, during which it has successfully completed innumerable non-profit projects worldwide. These initiatives have focused on job creation and poverty alleviation through innovative social services. However, he emphasised that HIH India works in an integrated approach towards poverty alleviation and works in the space of Child Labour Elimination & Education, Healthcare, Environment, Skill Development

Delivering the keynote address, The Guest of Honour, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, former CEO of T-Hub, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between corporates and NGOs to achieve lasting social impact. He highlighted the importance of community-driven projects to bridge the gap between corporate goals and grassroots needs.

The symposium's Chief Guest, Ms. Sudha Jhijaria, Head of Billion Hearts Beating Foundation and Head of CSR at Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., shared insights into various healthcare initiatives undertaken by Apollo. These include organizing health camps in rural areas, launching the Billion Hearts Beating campaign, providing CPR training for police and first responders, and setting up emergency trauma care centres in cities like Tirupati and Ayodhya.

During the event, HiH India's Advisor MSandip Mookerjee spoke about the organization's efforts to eliminate child labor, empower women, and uplift rural communities. He stated that HIH has helped liberate over 375,000 children from bonded labor and brought them back into the education system. The organization against their aim to create 10 million jobs has already surpassed the target in Oct 2024. All activities have a strong focus on sustainability and scalability to create 10 million jobs by 2025, with a strong focus on sustainability and scalability.

Representatives from various NGOs and corporate houses actively participated in panel discussions which brought to the fore, current trends in CSR, aspects of Employee Volunteering from both NGO & Corporate perspectives, providing valuable suggestions to strengthen NGO-corporate collaborations.

About Hand in Hand India

Hand in Hand India (HIH) is a not-for-profit public charitable trust dedicated to poverty eradication through job creation. HIH operates across various domains, including women's empowerment, child labor elimination, access to healthcare, skill development, environmental management, and village upliftment. With a presence in 20 Indian states and multiple countries, including Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Switzerland, HIH is committed to driving sustainable development globally.

