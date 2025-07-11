Hangyo Ice Creams Expands Production Capacity as Demand Soars Across Southern India

PRNewswire

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd., one of South India's Ice Cream brands, is ramping up operations to meet growing consumer demand across Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa. With a current production capacity of 1.25 lakh litres per day and an annual turnover of ₹300 crores, the company is leveraging a legacy of innovation, regional leadership, and strategic expansion to strengthen its footprint in the Indian Ice Cream Market.

The growth trajectory of Hangyo Ice Creams has been deeply rooted in its evolution from a modest family-run dairy initiative in the late 1980s to a full-fledged dairy and ice cream brand today. The company was co-founded in 1989 by Dinesh Pai, now the Executive Chairman, under Srikrishna Milks Pvt. Ltd., marking the establishment of Karnataka's first private-sector dairy.

Recognizing the market need for direct farmer procurement and regional processing, the company set up its first milk plant in Jamkhandi in 1993. It later expanded to cover key territories across North and South Canara, Udupi, and Goa, with a value-added production facility in Heroor. A key turning point in Hangyo's growth came in 1997, when Dinesh Pai and his brother, Pradeep Pai, introduced softee ice creams to the Mangalore market after a business visit to Australia. The overwhelming response led to the establishment of Hangyo Softees, a regional franchise model that quickly grew to over 50 outlets.

To meet rising demand for hard ice creams, Hangyo added a 1,000-litre production unit at its Heroor facility, followed by two successful capacity expansions. The company's commitment to product innovation and quality manufacturing led to the construction of a greenfield ice cream plant in Kirwatti in 2012. Built in just eight months, the 20,000 litres-per-day facility features cutting-edge machinery sourced from China and supports the production of a wide range of SKUs including cups, candy, and novelties.

Mr. Dinesh Pai, who has steered the company's growth over the past three decades, remains at the helm as Executive Chairman. His hands-on leadership and forward-looking strategies have helped Hangyo stay ahead of evolving market trends. He continues to represent the brand at key international forums such as ANUGA in Germany and the World Ice Cream Expo in Italy, adopting global best practices for Indian consumers.

With strong distribution networks, consistent demand, and an expanding product portfolio, Hangyo is now looking to deepen its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities while continuing to invest in R&D and supply chain efficiencies.

"Our goal has always been to bring world-class dairy and ice cream products to Indian households, while staying true to our roots and farmer-first philosophy," said Dinesh Pai. "We are committed to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth as we move into our next phase of expansion."

About Hangyo:

Founded in 1997 by the visionary Pai brothers, Hangyo began its journey with Softee Ice Cream in the coastal city of Mangaluru. What started as a local favorite has today grown into one of India's top 15 Ice cream brands, delighting customers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa. Known for its unwavering focus on quality and innovation, Hangyo has built a formidable distribution network with over 40,000 retail outlets and 450+ distributors, becoming a trusted name in homes and hearts alike.

