Harpic's #MomWaliDiwali Festive Campaign Unveils the Magic of Family Bonds Amidst Mundane Cleaning Chores

New Delhi [India], October 18: Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, India's leading bathroom cleaning brand released its first-ever festive campaign #MomWaliDiwali, inspiring families to play a bigger role in getting homes ready for the upcoming festival of lights. The heartwarming campaign highlights how each member can support the homemaker in this process, especially when it comes to bathroom cleaning.

Diwali cleaning is a ritual India takes very seriously and the entire family comes together to take part in the activity under the supervision of the homemaker who is the protagonist and adds to perfection everywhere (Mom's perfect touch). However, when it comes to cleaning a bathroom, which is the most tedious job of all, homemakers are usually left alone to complete the job. The joy of the celebrations can be manifold if the family pitches in to help her in this job as well.

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt said, "Harpic, popular for its direct communication with consumers, has adopted a unique approach to the festive season this year. In a new direction for the brand, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner through #MomWaliDiwali, showcases the importance of a mother's touch in achieving perfection in every task, and the role families can play to ease her work around the house, especially during Diwali cleaning. The heartwarming brand film aims to bring families together in the most mundane task of cleaning. We are excited to see how consumers receive the film, an effort to create a unique brand recall moment amongst them."

The campaign video beautifully captures the significance of a mother's touch in achieving perfection in every task, big or small, while encouraging family members to assist mothers with exhausting tasks like bathroom cleaning. It features a daughter, son, and father struggling at tasks like making laddoos, picking right clothes for Diwali, and putting up lights in preparation for Diwali, however, with the mother's magical touch, they are able to complete the tasks successfully. When the mother is later seen attempting to clean the bathroom, the son, daughter and father intervene to help, using the Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, making the mother smile in awe of her family.

Harpic is synonymous with clean and hygienic bathrooms and is an essential tool that every homemaker relies on. Harpic Bathroom Cleaner gives 10X better cleaning^ with less effort when compared to ordinary detergents and kills 99.9% germs*, leaving behind shiny, and clean bathrooms with a pleasant fragrance, reinstating its proposition of #HarpicDegaSaath. The brand campaign video is available on Harpic's official YouTube page and is being run on YouTube, Meta and Disney+ Hotstar.

*Kills 99.9% germs post 5 minutes of contact time with diluted or neat product

^Vs ordinary detergent powders under standard test conditions

Link: Celebrate #MomWaliDiwali with Harpic Bathroom Cleaner

Creative Agency: Energy Studio

Production house: Purple Pink

Director: Siddharth Shah

