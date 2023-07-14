Having experienced the corporate life’s exhaustion first-hand, Bajan Bopanna brings visitors to the lap of nature with Evergreen County

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 14: While Indians are embracing digitization and working toward a better future, they are exhausting themselves in the corporate culture. The two COVID waves showed how employees working from the comfort of their homes also tend to overwork themselves, hampering their mental health along the way. This makes it important for people to find opportunities to relax and unwind.

With Evergreen County, Bajan Bopanna provides his guests with such an opportunity to find moments of calm amidst a life full of chaos. Evergreen County is an initiative that allows visitors to spend a few days in nature’s lap while embracing the traditional way of living in the best cottages of Coorg. It lets travelers live in traditional cottages and live the planters’ lives for a few days.

The award-winning conceptual stay facility in Coorg provides its clients with a blend of nature and adventure, taking them away from a life of boredom and burnout. Evergreen County steers away from being a conventional resort or a homestay. It focuses on offering a conceptual stay to the visitors by letting them live in cottages located inside the coffee and pepper plantations near Nangala Hills. Bajan and his team intend to take their guests on a unique retreat that goes beyond the mainstream definition of “luxury.”

Bajan conceptualized Evergreen County after experiencing the exhaustion of corporate life first-hand. Working as a corporate employee for several years had him wound up in a monotonous routine that drained his life of excitement and vigor. This made him mindful of the lives of thousands of employees living the same way, motivating him to come up with the concept of Evergreen County. With this conceptual stay, Bajan aims to help his guests experience the bliss, calm, and comfort that comes with becoming one with nature.

At Evergreen County, visitors can opt for cottages for group or family stays, depending on their preferences. The management facilitates accommodation in fully sanitized wooden cottages surrounded by natural aesthetics. All guests are served organic and authentic food during their stay, adding to the exotic experience of living in the woods.

Apart from facilitating wooden cottage stays, Evergreen County indulges its visitors in water activities (kayaking, coracle rides, pond swimming, etc.), adventure activities (ziplining, sky cycling, rope adventures, etc.), gun firing, archery, trekking, rafting, night plantation walks with lanterns, and much more.

Bajan believes that a retreat like Evergreen County is necessary for modern working professional to ensure their mental well-being. He says, “A concept like this is built for people to take a break from their routine life; to help them escape the concrete jungle to the real jungle, play in the natural pond, stay in bamboo wooden cottages amidst the coffee plantations, and try the Coorg way of living with great food, adventure, water activities, and much. This will definitely recharge a person completely and make a lot of difference!”

To learn more about Evergreen County and book a stay, visit its official website here: https://evergreencounty.com/

