Hero MotoCorp sold 5.12 lac units of motorcycles and scooters in August this year

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Hero MotoCorp, a manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 512,360 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2024, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

According to the company's statement, the domestic sales of the company for the month stood at 492,263 units. The company also mentioned that the month's sales were marginally impacted by supply shortages, which are expected to be compensated for in September.

Hero MotoCorp registered a month-on-month growth of 38 per cent in its overall dispatch volumes and has sold 24,17,790 units in FY'25 (April-August), highlighting an 8 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of FY'24 (Financial Year 2024)

The company also stated that it is now prepared to ramp up for the upcoming festive season, where it anticipates healthy growth.

"With faster recovery expected in the rural segment, growth in the 125cc segment, new launches in scooters, and strong investment behind power brands, the company expects to grow ahead of the industry," said the company.

The company also highlighted that its EV brand, VIDA continued its upward trajectory, with dispatches crossing 6,000 monthly units for the first time. Its retail market share (VAHAN) has grown to over 5 per cent.

The company also maintained its positive trend in global business, with August dispatches growing both sequentially and year-on-year, and year-to-date (April-August 2025) sales up by 32 per cent.

"In the 125cc segment, the company is witnessing a good uptake for its diverse portfolio, especially for the Xtreme 125R," the company added.

Additionally, the company announced that it has expanded its global presence by commencing operations in the Philippines. Hero MotoCorp has entered into a strategic collaboration with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), which will be the assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp products and services in the country.

