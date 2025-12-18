Hettich Strengthens its Experiential Touchpoints in South India with the Launch of its Exclusive Store in Coimbatore

Mrs.Manimegalai Thennarusu and Wife of TN Finance Minister Mr.Velavendan MD, Mr.Kabilamaran- Director Sales and Marketing At Siddharth ,G Sankar Partner Sankar & Associates



Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16: Hettich India announced the grand opening of Coimbatore's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, further expanding its web of experiential presence and bringing immersive, hands-on magical interior experiences to customers in South India. The event was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished chief guests Mr. Siddarth Gopala Sankar (Architect, Shankar and Associates, Coimbatore), Mr. John Antony (Architect, Cuboid Architecture, Coimbatore), Mr. Pradeep Arumugam M (Architect, WARP, Coimbatore) and Mrs. Mani Megalai T.

The new HeX store delivers an integrated, solution-focused shopping experience, showcasing curated walk-throughs of contemporary furniture fitted with premium German furniture hardware, architectural door solutions, lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also benefit from complimentary Free Design Services, where expert designers help visualise and create personalised furniture concepts.

Hettich is expanding its experiential touchpoints in South India with their newly revamped company-owned and franchise stores, offering customers and industry professionals deeper inspiration and the opportunity to experience the brand's latest German-engineered innovations up close.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director – Sales, Hettich India, said: “ Coimbatore has a rich heritage and a taste for premium experiences that enhance everyday living. With the launch of our first HeX store here, we are expanding our experiential touchpoints, enabling customers to not only explore our award-winning fittings and appliances firsthand but also shop. In a city rooted in culture yet focused on the future, Hettich brings the magic of German-engineered interior solutions.”

The Coimbatore HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic plan to open multiple HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Coimbatore at Hettich Exclusive – Twinpro Ventures, 36, 148, E Venkatasamy Rd, R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641002, Phone No: 8870014611

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of Best Brands (2022 – 2025) by the ET Edge and the Most Trusted Brands of India (2023 – 2025) by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

