Hidden Gems Bazaar by Nykaa Fashion shines the spotlight on unique homegrown labels

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Unparalleled is the thrill of stumbling upon a timeless piece of fashion that you promptly make the crown jewel of your wardrobe. Discovering these gems is no longer left to chance, with Nykaa Fashion bringing you access to a whole treasure trove of homegrown fashion with beautiful fabrics, intricate designs and high quality through its Hidden Gems curations. Now, in a celebration of these handpicked labels, Nykaa Fashion is offering up to 70% off at its first ‘Hidden Gems Bazaar’ from July 13-17 so that you can pack your dream closet with style and elegance.

Focussed on bringing out the best-loved brands, the Bazaar will be host to 200+ brands offering exclusive deals, Nykaa Fashion’s widest selection of Hidden Gems yet. Handpicked by our discerning, in-house style experts, Hidden Gems Bazaar features local labels from across the country, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary women’s fashion in addition to menswear, accessories and home accents. With a focus on niche and diverse design talents that deserve to be showcased. An exciting mix of contemporary ethnic wear and staples from young independent brands await you as you seek to elevate your festive wardrobe this season. The curations include offerings such as Odette at flat 60% off, Label Shaurya Sanadhya at flat 25% off, Baisacraft at flat 20% off, Alaya by Stage3 up to 35% off, House of Fett Up to 10% off and more. Besides these stunning offers, make sure you check out the following specials!

– Exclusive on Nykaa Fashion: Explore Swish Boss, Curio Cottage, Rozana Jaipur, and more with their best curation and latest styles exclusively available during the sale

– Responsible Fashionable: Bringing you consciously-created labels and sustainably made collections, brands like Ewoke, Dressfolk, Dhaaga, vegan leather shoes by Paio and upcycled fabric from Lea Clothing, among others, to help you embrace responsible fashion

– Celebration of heritage and craftsmanship: Adorn yourself in labels like Gulabo, Onewe, and Studio Malang, which respect and honour our heritage and craftsmanship through their work in block printing, chikankari, bandhini and more. Traditional Indian wear to directional contemporary westerns, salwar suits to co-ord sets, sarees to dresses, there’s something for everyone.

– Fashion-meets-decor: Brands like Artment, Mason Home, and Ellementry offer a range of home essentials and accents to uplift your personal space at home.

Affirming to be a launch-pad for emerging brands, enabling much-needed awareness and commerce, The founder Aishwaryika of Label Aishwaryika said, “Nykaa Fashion has been the pillar for the multifold growth of our homegrown startup. The entire team’s sustained support and assistance have helped us evolve and revolutionise the face of Indian hand-embroideries, bringing global recognition to women entrepreneurs of India.”

Vidhi and Mamta Gupta, co-founders of Zariin said, “We have been involved with Nykaa Fashion and Hidden Gems from the beginning. It has been heartening to see our work reach a wider audience, something we could never have achieved ourselves.”

The labels of the curation not only deserve your attention but also a place of pride in your wardrobe. So go ahead and discover more from Hidden Gems Bazaar at Nykaa Fashion here.

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa, built on the pillars of premium curation and content, inspiring Indian customers to make the best choices for themselves. Nykaa Fashion is one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in India and as of 2022, it houses 1600+ brands and 3.1 million+ SKUs across Women, Men, Kids, Luxe, and Home categories to appeal to every consumer. The Nykaa Fashion website & app are focused on being ‘discovery-led’ and ‘high on style’, giving a chance to browse through the latest trends and collections, along with engaging content. It offers a large assortment of brands that include Indian and western wear, footwear, bags, jewellery, accessories, lingerie, athleisure, sleepwear, home décor, bath, bed, kitchen, and more. Nykaa Fashion has built a strong portfolio of nine consumer brands – Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, Likha, RSVP, KICA, IYKYK and Gloot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor