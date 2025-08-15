History Created: World's First Patented Women's Safety Band - Shakti Wearables Redefines Self-Defense in 2025

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 15: In a groundbreaking leap for personal safety technology, Shakti Wearables has launched the world's first patented women's safety band the Shakti Band. Engineered for instant response during an attack, it combines non-lethal defense with advanced digital alerts, empowering women to protect themselves anytime, anywhere. This revolutionary innovation marks a defining moment in wearable safety technology, blending functionality, style, and life-saving capabilities into a single device. Designed with real-world challenges in mind, it aims to close the gap between a potential threat and an effective defense. Shakti Wearables is taking safety into the 21st century, turning it into a practical, daily reality with cutting-edge technology that ensures protection is literally within reach.

The Need for Instant Protection

Reports show that in India, a woman faces violence every 16 minutes. According to recent NCRB data, over 90% of women in India report feeling unsafe in public spaces after dark. The fear of harassment, assault, or abduction often forces women to restrict their movement and lifestyle choices, impacting careers, education, and social freedom.

Despite the availability of sprays, apps, and alarms, most tools fail in the crucial seconds when fast, decisive action is needed. Shakti Band bridges that critical gap, ensuring that help and defense is immediate and always accessible.

Founded by Dr. Srishti Sharma, Shakti Wearables set out to provide instant, accessible, and effective self-defense options for women, children, and vulnerable individuals. Beyond civilian safety, the company also develops advanced protective gear for the Indian Armed Forces, ensuring that the technology benefits both individuals and national security.

From Research to Reality

The Shakti Band is the result of 3.5 years of R&D, with 61 design iterations and 17 timed failure tests to achieve the perfect balance of safety, reliability, and portability. The development process involved collaboration with engineers, defense experts, and safety specialists to ensure the device works under real-life conditions.

Proudly Made in India and protected by internationally recognized patents it stands as a testament to the country's growing capability in high-impact safety innovations. By integrating electronic defense mechanisms with digital SOS technology in a wearable format, Shakti Wearables has created a product that redefines personal safety for the modern era.

Breakthrough Technology in a Band

Disguised as a stylish wrist accessory, the Shakti Band integrates cutting-edge safety features:

-High-Voltage Non-Lethal Shock - Capable of delivering up to 4,000 volts of non-lethal shock to temporarily incapacitate an attacker.

-Real-Time SOS Alerts - Sends GPS location and emergency messages via SMS and WhatsApp to trusted contacts.

-Built-in Loud Alarm - Activates a high-decibel siren to alert bystanders and deter threats.

-GPS & Motion Detection - Ensures accurate tracking and faster rescue in emergencies.

-Power-Efficient Design - Fully charges in just 30 minutes and lasts up to 70 hours on standby.

These capabilities mean that even in isolated or high-risk environments, the wearer has multiple layers of protection from immediate deterrence to rapid emergency communication.

Accessible Safety for All

Available now at an introductory price of ₹3,000. Order today at www.shaktiwearables.com and take safety into your own hands.

Part of the proceeds supports the Saroj sharma foundation, which donates free safety devices to women from underprivileged backgrounds. The brand is actively working to collaborate with NGOs, educational institutions, and corporate CSR programs to expand the reach of this technology. Through CSR partnerships and sponsorships, the goal is clear no woman should be left without the means to protect herself.

Innovation Beyond Women's Safety

Shakti Wearables' vision extends far beyond the Shakti Band:

-Kids Safety Watch - Live tracking and instant alerts to prevent abduction and exploitation.

-VEER - A non-lethal wearable for India's armed forces, offering safe yet effective defense options.

-Global Expansion - Plans to enter international markets with a range of non-lethal weapons and self-defense devices.

This forward-looking approach positions Shakti Wearables as not just a product manufacturer but a global advocate for safety innovation.

A Step Towards a Fearless Future

The Shakti Band transforms the concept of protection into a modern reality offering tangible, on-demand safety that women can carry everywhere. It empowers individuals to live, work, and travel with confidence, knowing that security is literally at their fingertips.

As Dr. Srishti Sharma puts it:

"True empowerment comes when safety is a choice, not a privilege. With the Shakti Band, every woman carries her own shield."

Contact Information:

uroojshaktiwearables@gmail.com

www.shaktiwearables.com

Instagram: @shakti_wearables

