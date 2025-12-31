HMA Agro Industries Secures Major Banking Support and Posts Stellar Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: HMA Agro Industries Limited today announced key enhancements to its banking facilities and a strong reconstitution of its Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, alongside reporting exceptional consolidated financial performance for the recent quarter and half year. The Company has received approval from State Bank of India to enhance its Export Packing Credit (EPC) facility by ₹100 crore, raising the total sanctioned EPC limit from ₹430 crore to ₹530 crore as per the sanction letter dated December 30, 2025. This enhancement is subject to standard terms and conditions, and the Board has authorized designated company officials to execute all necessary agreements and to create or modify charges as required to operationalize the facility.

In addition, the Board approved the enhancement and continuation of credit facilities from YES Bank Limited aggregating to ₹350 crore, which includes an incremental enhancement of ₹110 crore over the earlier sanctioned limit of ₹240 crore. These facilities will operate under the terms specified in the respective sanction letters, covering interest rates, security, and margin requirements. The Board has authorized the Company's designated officials to finalize documentation and undertake all requisite actions to implement the enhanced facilities.

The Board also approved the immediate reconstitution of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Ms. Bhawna Jain, Independent Director, has ceased to be a member of the committee, and Mr. Mohammad Mehmood Qureshi has been appointed in her place. The reconstituted CSR Committee will comprise Mr. Gulzar Ahmad as Chairman, Mr. Mohammad Mehmood Qureshi as Member, and Mr. Abhishek Sharma as Member and Independent Director, reflecting the Company's ongoing commitment to governance and corporate responsibility.

HMA Agro Industries Limited further reported remarkable consolidated financial results, demonstrating substantial growth quarter-over-quarter and half-year-over-half-year. Consolidated revenues rose 92% from Q1FY26 to Q2FY26, reaching ₹2,155.34 crore, and increased 50% year-on-year for the half year (H1FY25 to H1FY26) to ₹3,277.95 crore. This top-line growth translated into significant profitability gains, with EBITDA soaring 692% in Q2FY26 to ₹131.57 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) surging 14,940% quarter-over-quarter to ₹89.79 crore, underscoring a highly successful operational period.

Founded in 2008, HMA Agro Industries is a leading Indian food trade company specializing in handling and exporting a diverse range of food and agricultural products. The Company is among India's largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat, accounting for over 10% of the nation's exports in this category, and offers products including frozen fresh buffalo meat, prepared and frozen natural products, vegetables, and cereals. Its brands—Black Gold, Kamil, and HMA—are exported to more than 40 countries. HMA operates four integrated meat-processing plants in Aligarh, Mohali, Agra, and Parbhani, and is progressing plans to add a fifth facility in Haryana to support future growth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

