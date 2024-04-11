Holistic Wellbeing, Nurturing Child Health with Homeopathy

New Delhi (India), April 11: Promoting children’s health and wellbeing involves embracing holistic approaches like homeopathy. This alternative medicine system treats children keeping in mind their physical, emotional, and mental aspects rather than just their symptoms. By addressing the root cause of ailments, homeopathy nurtures children’s overall health and adopts balance in their lives. There are many factors that can affect kids in many ways.

Digital Distraction

In today’s world, technology is everywhere, and it’s a big part of our children's lives. They spend a lot of time on social media, playing games online, and watching things on OTT platforms. Surveys show that many city kids in India spend hours every day on digital platforms, like games and social media. This shows that digital things are taking up a lot of their time, which could affect their growth in other areas.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, a staggering 60% of urban children in India dedicate three hours a day to social media, online gaming, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Additionally, the survey uncovered that 33% of urban Indian children are grappling with addiction to online gaming.

Lack of concentration in class

In today’s digital age, many kids struggle to maintain focus in classroom settings. With the pervasive influence of smartphones, social media, and online gaming distractions abound. Students often get distracted from their studies because they receive lots of notifications and find digital entertainment interesting. As a result, teachers face the challenge of keeping students engaged and focused amidst the temptation of digital distractions.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2021, a significant number of young children, 42.1%, face the risk of becoming disengaged from school. This risk extends to 45.9% of students overall, highlighting a concerning trend that warrants attention and proactive intervention to ensure educational success for all.

Kids struggle in school because they are not paying attention to their studies, which ultimately lowers their grades.

Holistic wellbeing with homeopathy

Homeopathy, a form of alternative medicine, is believed to be beneficial for addressing issues related to digital distraction and lack of concentration in children.

Hyoscyamus can be recommended for children who exhibit hyperactivity and difficulty focusing, while Chamomilla can be suggested for those experiencing emotional distress or mood swings due to excessive digital exposure.

Homeopathy focuses on a holistic approach, looking at more than just the symptoms but also the child’s overall health. This could include suggesting lifestyle changes like less screen time, better sleep habits, more outdoor play, and improving family communication.

Growth affected in children

Insufficient food intake and poor dietary choices can significantly impact children’s growth, leading to either overgrowth or undergrowth. Ipsos Marketing’s global survey revealed that 88% of mothers labeling their children as ‘fussy eaters’. Moreover, a comprehensive PAN India study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) among 13,274 children aged 9-14 years unveiled alarming dietary trends. It found that a staggering 93% of children consumed packed foods, with 68% indulging in packaged sweetened beverages more than once a week, and 53% consuming these items daily.

The survey conducted by Podar Education Group highlight the concerning nutritional habits among urban Indian children, indicating that only 18% of those in grades six to ten eat fruits daily. Furthermore, a mere 14% of children consume protein once a day, indicating a significant deficit in essential nutrients. These statistics underscore the urgent need for comprehensive interventions to promote healthier eating habits and ensure optimal growth and development among children across India.

Care with homeopathy

Homeopathy offers holistic approaches to enhance appetite and digestion in children, with remedies like Alfalfa tonic playing a prominent role. It helps to stimulate appetite and improve digestion by aiding in nutrient absorption. Another homeopathic medicine China is also recommended for improving appetite. It works by helping to aid the desire to eat.

Lifestyle Changes

Promoting good health in children involves a multifaceted approach. Promoting a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while reducing sugary snacks and processed foods, ensures children receive the vital nutrients needed for growth and development. Adequate water intake throughout the day maintains hydration levels crucial for optimal health. Additionally, fostering open communication, providing emotional support, and teaching coping skills empower children to manage stress effectively and build resilience.

Consulting with qualified homeopath ensures that children receive the best possible care, optimizing their overall wellbeing.

The future of India depends on our children; thus, ensuring their health is crucial for a healthy nation. To fulfill Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra's vision of a healthy India, prioritizing the well-being of our children is vital.

On the occasion of Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra's 50 years of homeopathic practice we are inviting all parents to bring their children to any Dr Batra’s® Homeopathy Clinic and get 2 months of FREE homeopathic treatment.

Every child deserves the gift of pure health!

