Holoflex Ltd. Honoured with FIPSA 2025 Award for Innovation in Smart & Secure Packaging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Holoflex Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of security holograms and smart authentication solutions, is setting a new benchmark in futuristic packaging with its PHYGITAL Secure Label Technology. The company has been honoured with the prestigious FIPSA-2025 (Awards for Responsible Packaging) under the category New Concept / Futuristic (Innovation) for its pioneering innovation, the "PHYGITAL Secure Label".

Organized by the FOUNDATION FOR INNOVATIVE PACKAGING AND SUSTAINABILITY (FIPS) in collaboration with the National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), the FIPSA awards aim to recognize excellence in packaging design and innovation. The jury, comprising eminent experts, evaluated over 200 entries from across the country in Commercial, Start-up, and Student categories.

Holoflex's winning entry, PHYGITAL Secure Level, is a pioneering tamper-evident label solution designed to transform the landscape of secure and smart packaging. The innovation seamlessly merges physical security features with digital authentication, ensuring robust protection against counterfeiting while enhancing end-user trust.

Key Highlights of the PHYGITAL Secure Level Technology:

* PHYGITAL Security Integration: Combines intricate physical security printingsuch as guilloche patterns and microtextwith real-time digital verification.

* Multi-Layer Protection: Features a holographic stripe embedded with overt and covert security elements.

* Traceability with QR & Barcode: Empowers both brands and consumers with easy product verification and supply chain visibility.

* Holographic Scratch-Off Layer: Adds another layer of security through a unique identification code hidden under a scratch-off panel.

The label is especially relevant for industries prone to counterfeit risks, including nutraceuticals, where product authenticity is critical for consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

"This recognition from FIPSA is a strong validation of our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of packaging innovation. Our PHYGITAL Secure Label technology is not just a productit's a vision for the future of safe, smart, and traceable packaging," Manoj Kochar, Director of Holoflex Ltd.

About Holoflex Ltd.

With over three decades of expertise in anti-counterfeit technologies and packaging security, Holoflex Ltd. has been at the forefront of delivering high-performance holographic and printed solutions to a wide range of industries across India and abroad.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: info@holoflex.com

Website: www.holoflex.com

