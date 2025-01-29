House of Hiranandani eyes Rs 4300 cr revenue from Hiranandani Westgate, its latest project in Thane

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: House of Hiranandani, a premier name in the Indian real estate industry, recently unveiled its latest luxury residential offering, Hiranandani Westgate, in Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

Spread over 25 acres, Hiranandani Westgate houses 1,844 residential units in the first phase, with prices starting at Rs 1.69 crore. The brand is eyeing Rs 4,300 crore from the phase 1 of the project. It has already sold 30% of the properties in the phase 1 since its launch in December, generating approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

Strategically located on the 375-acre busy Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Westgate is proposed to be the gold standard in urbanization. The building complex would come with three separate towers, Somerset, a 55-storey tower of 4BHK apartments, Belvedere, a 51-storey tower of 3BHK apartments, and Florencia, a 47-storey tower of 2 BHK apartments. The towers comprise air-conditioned apartments with expansive balconies, high-grade marble flooring, and vistas of lush green landscapes of gardens, Yeoor Hills, and Thane creek.

The main attraction is the 6-acre landscape podium, among the largest in the city, and set to comprise three distinct themed areas: exploration, wellness, and leisure. Also, there is an additional 2 acre landscape including various play courts. Designed to appeal to every age group, the areas include elements that are an adventurous tree house, canopy walk, and a serene koi pond. They are all part of this podium supplementing unmatched quality of life at Hiranandani Westgate.

"At House of Hiranandani, we are dedicated to creating living spaces that offer a blend of luxury, comfort, convenience and functionality," said Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director. "Hiranandani Westgate is an extension of this legacy."

Emphasizing on the importance of the project, Harsh Hiranandani, Director, House of Hiranandani, said, "Hiranandani Westgate represents another significant step forward in our expansion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With this project, we want to cement our position as one of the pioneers in integrated townships which offer luxury and sustainable living environments. Hiranandani Westgate marks a very significant step in answering the increasing demands for high-class residential spaces with the highest quality of construction."

Thoughtful approach to design

The brand takes a deliberate and thoughtful approach to designing community developments, prioritizing meaningful interactions and creating dynamic, inclusive environments. These thoughtfully planned spaces create neighborhoods that promote a sense of belonging, joy, and togetherness. Every detail, from well-maintained pathways to thoughtfully positioned amenities, is crafted to enhance the quality of life. At House of Hiranandani, the essence of every structure is to transcend the simple concept of a building: spaces that are lasting, inspiring, and meaningful.

Impeccable Construction quality and Architecture

Known for its unwavering commitment to excellence in engineering, House of Hiranandani creates structures that are robust, low maintenance, and thoughtfully designed to last longer. With a sharp focus on durability along with aesthetics, House of Hiranandani creates homes that offer more than just shelter. Their buildings and homes become a sanctuary of elegance and timelessness. Every detail speaks of a quest for perfection to create spaces that inspire and last for generations.

At House of Hiranandani architecture is of significant value. The designs are always classic, marrying sophistication with functionality, creating an environment that will stir emotions and evoke a sense of awe. They harmonize with natural and cultural contexts through the integration of narratives into the designs, bringing out memories and aspirations that resonate very well with occupants.

Each space is a celebration of life, designed to uplift and inspire, blending functionality, beauty, and spirituality to create enduring legacies. Through their work, they touch not just lives, but also the soul.

Sustainable practises

Sustainability is present in every blueprint of the projects. The brand's commitment to sustainability extends to horticulture and landscaping, bringing nature closer to home with local flora and fostering healthier living.

"The entire composition, from architecture to surroundings, has been crafted to evoke the occupant's emotions and provide experiences that touch the soul," said Mr. Surendra Hiranandani.

Hiranandani estate is one of Thane's most well-connected neighborhoods, thanks to its closeness to major roads, planned metro lines, and vital business hubs. Residents of Hiranandani Westgate will benefit from living in the self-sustaining and thriving community of Hiranandani Estate.

Hiranandani Westgate is an important project for the House of Hiranandani's strategic expansion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project demonstrates the company's ambition of providing sustainable and luxurious living spaces that meet the changing needs of urban people.

About House of Hiranandani:

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani's influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors, including commercial, retail, and healthcare, embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond.

With a track record boasting 49.04 million square feet developed area, 26,399 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted, House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 13 million square feet of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities. Mr. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation.

With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

