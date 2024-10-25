VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Zurich Kotak General Insurance, an insurer provides valuable insights on how to choose the right travel insurance for your destination abroad. As travel restrictions have eased post COVID-19 pandemic, many people are travelling abroad. To ensure adequate protection against unexpected circumstances it is very important to have a travel insurance coverage during international trip. While there are many travel insurance plans available, selecting the right travel insurance policy for your destination can be a challenge.

Why travel insurance matters?

Travel insurance offers financial protection against unforeseen events, such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies and lost/delay of checked-in baggage. Also, in countries like Schengen nations, it is mandatory to have valid travel insurance to obtain visa while travelling.

Key considerations while choosing travel insurance

- Destinations: It is essential to research your destination's specific requirements while choosing travel insurance policy.

- Policy type: Select between single trip or annual policies based on your travel frequency.

- Coverage limits: Ensure adequate coverage for trip cancellations, medical expenses or emergency evacuations.

- Pre-existing conditions: Disclose any pre-existing medical conditions to avoid claim rejections.

- Insurer's reputation: Research thoroughly the insurer's reputation, coverage plans and customer reviews.

Key considerations

- Ensure the travel insurance policy meets visa requirements and destination-specific documentation needs.

- Look for 24/7 support, assistance and registering the claim by travel insurance provider.

Tips for purchasing travel insurance

- Read policy terms and conditions, limitations and exclusions carefully before purchasing travel insurance.

- Purchase travel insurance promptly after booking your international trip for reasonable price.

- Check for the assistance company and their local network medical services providers.

The final note

Selecting the right travel insurance for destination requires careful consideration of multiple factors. Travellers can ensure a safe and enjoyable journey by understanding policy options, terms and conditions and destination requirements. So, don't forget to select the right travel insurance from Zurich Kotak General Insurance for your next destination abroad.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company got its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor