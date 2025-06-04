How to Download Ayushman Card Online 2025 Step By Step Process

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Recently, the government of India has launched a remarkable health insurance coverage initiative called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) under which the Government aims to provide cashless treatments for all eligible patients nationwide. All those citizens who are eligible and want to have their Ayushman Card can simply visit the Official Website, fill out the registration form, and Download Ayushman Card under this Initiative. Citizens don't need to visit any Government office or centre; instead, they can simply visit the official website and enroll themselves online.

About Ayushman Bharat Card

Ayushman Bharat Card is a Health Insurance Document provided to all eligible citizens who got approved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Under this initiative, the Government aims to provide health insurance coverage for all senior citizens and other eligible citizens nationwide. With the help of this Ayushman Card, all eligible citizens will get cashless treatments amounting to INR 5 Lakh annually. As per the reports stated by the Officials, till now,approximately 34.7 Crores of Ayushman Cards have been created and provided to all the eligible citizens across the country.

Eligibility Criteria

* All the senior citizens aged above 70 Years of age are eligible to apply.

* All the citizens belonging from Below Poverty Line are eligible.

* Applicant must be an Indian Citizen.

* Beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana are also eligible.

Benefits & Features of Ayushman Card

* With the help of this Ayushman Card eligible citizens can get cashless treatment in both Private & Government hospitals listed under (PMJAY.

* By using this card citizens can get pre hospitalization coverage along with post hospitalization coverage.

* Till now the Government has created and distributed approx 34.7 Crores of Ayushman Bharat Cards nationwide.

* There is no age restrictions under this initiative all the eligible citizens can apply for this card.

* This initiative provide coverage for all the members of the family.

* The Government will cover cashless treatment upto INR 5 Lakh per year for every beneficiaries.

Required Documents

- Aadhar Card Number

- Ration card

- Proof of Income

- BoCW Certificate

How to Download Ayushman Card Online

* All those citiznes who want to download Ayushman Card online have to visit the Official NHA Website at https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/

* Now you have to get logged in by entering your Registered mobile number & other credentials.

* Now you have to search for beneficiary by enterinh your Beneficiary id and other details.

* After that you have to enter your Aadhar Number for Aadhar Verification.

* After that you'll see a list of Ayushman Cards linked to your Aadhar.

* Now you have to click on Download Button so that the Ayushman Cards will be downloaed and saved in your device.

Conclusion

This Ayushman Card comes under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), a PM Modi Scheme launched to provide health Insurance Coverage of INR 5 Lakh Annually for all the eligible citizens across the Nation. Today, in this article, we have provided you with all the important information regarding the Ayushman Card along with its Download Process online.

