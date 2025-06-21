HROne and SHRM Unite Over 500 HR Leaders at PROPEL Hyderabad to Reshape the HR Narrative

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21: HROne, in collaboration with SHRM India as the Knowledge Partner and with support from Platinum PartnersMindbox Analytics, InstaPe, and Ongridsuccessfully hosted the Hyderabad Chapter of PROPEL. This landmark event convened over 500 HR leaders for a much-needed reset, shifting HR's role from the sidelines to center stage. From Devdutt Pattanaik's powerful keynote to authentic fireside chats with CHROs, the event redefined what it means to lead in HR today.

HROne, in strategic partnership with SHRM India, brought the national HR leadership initiative, HROne PROPEL, to Hyderabad. This series of events is designed to reimagine HR as a strategic, human-first driver of organizational success. The Hyderabad chapter drew more than 550 CHROs, HR Business Partners, and professionals from diverse sectors for a day of honest dialogue, capacity building, and peer-driven learning.

Giving Voice to What HR Has Long Carried in Silence

Devdutt Pattanaik Illuminates the Narrative Power of HR

Celebrated author and leadership thinker Devdutt Pattanaik delivered a compelling talk titled "Power, Purpose, and People: Ancient Wisdom in Modern Workplaces". He highlighted the unseen but crucial role HR plays in shaping organizational narratives, preserving culture, and sustaining trust through uncertainty. His insights placed HR not as an enabler, but as a central character in workplace transformation.

CHROs Reflect on Resilience and Leadership in Crisis

In a deeply candid fireside session moderated by Devi Prasad Dash (CHRO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle), senior HR leaders Meenakshi Chillar (HR Country Leader, ModMed India) and IVS Ranganath (Head HR, Shriram Bioseed Genetics - DCM Shriram) explored the emotional and strategic complexities of HR leadership during turbulence. Their discussion shed light on critical but often overlooked issues such as emotional labor, psychological safety, organizational fatigue, and navigating internal conflict.

Interactive Workshop Offers Strategic Tools for Uncertain Times

Organizational coach Sharat Sharma, Co-founder of The Learning Insights, led an engaging session titled "Clarity in Chaos". Designed to help HR leaders build confidence and direction amid volatility, the workshop focused on staying decision-ready, reinforcing trust, and leading with clarity when certainty is scarce.

"HROne PROPEL isn't about applauding HR's effortsit's about spotlighting their unspoken impact. For years, HR has been the silent architect of culture and change. With PROPEL, we're giving HR its rightful platformnot behind decisions, but at the heart of them."

Karan Jain, Founder, HROne

From a Role to a Voice: What HROne PROPEL Means for the Future of HR

From the thought-provoking opening by Devdutt Pattanaik to the honest conversations over coffee, one message was unmistakable: HR must no longer lead in silence. HROne PROPEL sent a strong signalHR is no longer waiting to be recognised. It is reclaiming its voice, its seat at the table, and its authority within the organisational core.

SHRM's role as Knowledge Partner reinforced this vision, ensuring the ideas and emotions experienced at PROPEL also translate into actionable, strategic outcomes.

HROne PROPEL now spans 11 cities, has welcomed 2,000+ participants, and has featured 60+ HR thought leaders. From Delhi to Chennai, Ahmedabad to Kolkata, each edition reflects a unique local lens while driving a consistent national mission: to empower HR leaders to become agents of transformation.

What sets PROPEL apart is its refusal to replicate. Each chapter is shaped by new themes, lived experiences, and contextual realities, ensuring relevance and authenticity. PROPEL aspires to be India's most trusted HR voice indexa place where HRs can share their real challenges, triumphs, and solutions long before they surface in reports.

As HROne continues to build an AI-driven HR system that simplifies operations, PROPEL ensures that the human side of HR is not just acknowledged but also empowered. Together, they reflect a shared mission: to elevate HR from a function to a force shaping culture, driving change, and leading the future of work.

About HROne

HROne is the world's simplest, AI-powered HR softwaredesigned to help HR teams work smarter, faster, and more human. From hiring to retiring, HROne automates end-to-end HR processes across 10+ robust modules, including recruitment, payroll, performance, and attendancefreeing teams from routine tasks and enabling them to create real impact.

At its core is the One AI SuiteIndia's first voice-enabled, execution-first AI agent. From voice commands to task completion, it powers HR like never before. With innovations like InboxForHR, ROI Dashboards, and a top-rated mobile app, HROne removes the noise from daily HR operations, freeing up valuable time for your teams.

Trusted by 2,000+ leading organisations and loved by over 1 million daily users, HROne has been ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the HCM Software category by G2's Best Software Awards.

